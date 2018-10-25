Today’s Headlines

  • Push to Eliminate SF Parking Requirements (SFExaminer)
  • New BART Cars Spotted in SF (SFChron)
  • Riders Complain about New Muni Seats (SFExaminer)
  • BART, Bus, Car Commuter Challenge (ABC7)
  • Prop. 10/Rent Control Explainer (Curbed)
  • S.F. Home Buyers Looking Outside Bay Area (Curbed)
  • Navigation Center Makes Way for Affordable Housing (Hoodline)
  • Moving Steel Frame for Pier 70 Development (SFChron)
  • San Ramon Jogger Killed by Motorist (SFBay)
  • Feds Investigating West Oakland Housing Arson (SFChron)
  • Commentary: BART Managers Must be Held Accountable (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Dublin Incumbents Pushed TOD for BART (MercNews)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA