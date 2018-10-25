Today’s Headlines
- Push to Eliminate SF Parking Requirements (SFExaminer)
- New BART Cars Spotted in SF (SFChron)
- Riders Complain about New Muni Seats (SFExaminer)
- BART, Bus, Car Commuter Challenge (ABC7)
- Prop. 10/Rent Control Explainer (Curbed)
- S.F. Home Buyers Looking Outside Bay Area (Curbed)
- Navigation Center Makes Way for Affordable Housing (Hoodline)
- Moving Steel Frame for Pier 70 Development (SFChron)
- San Ramon Jogger Killed by Motorist (SFBay)
- Feds Investigating West Oakland Housing Arson (SFChron)
- Commentary: BART Managers Must be Held Accountable (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Dublin Incumbents Pushed TOD for BART (MercNews)
