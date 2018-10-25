Today’s Headlines

Push to Eliminate SF Parking Requirements (SFExaminer)

New BART Cars Spotted in SF (SFChron)

Riders Complain about New Muni Seats (SFExaminer)

BART, Bus, Car Commuter Challenge (ABC7)

Prop. 10/Rent Control Explainer (Curbed)

S.F. Home Buyers Looking Outside Bay Area (Curbed)

Navigation Center Makes Way for Affordable Housing (Hoodline)

Moving Steel Frame for Pier 70 Development (SFChron)

San Ramon Jogger Killed by Motorist (SFBay)

Feds Investigating West Oakland Housing Arson (SFChron)

Commentary: BART Managers Must be Held Accountable (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Dublin Incumbents Pushed TOD for BART (MercNews)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA