Design for Embarcadero Protected Bike Lanes Presented; Advocates Scoff at Timeline

A rendering of the two-way bike lane planned for the Embarcadero. Image: SFMTA
A rendering of the two-way bike lane planned for the Embarcadero. Image: SFMTA

The Embarcadero will have two-way, protected bike lanes on the water side of the street–in four years. The new designs were presented to the public Thursday evening, on the second level of the Ferry Building.

“Let’s talk about the old days, when across the street there was a double-decker freeway,” said Supervisor Aaron Peskin at the open house presentation. “It was a great decision by Mayor Art Agnos to tear that thing down.”

But that, of course, was a quarter-century ago. And, said SFMTA officials at the meeting, in the age of Uber and Lyft, climate change, and increasing demand for safe bike lanes, it’s time for things to change again.

Supervisor Aaron Peskin addressing the crowd at last night's presentation. All photos Streetsblog/Rudick unless indicated
Supervisor Aaron Peskin addressing the crowd at last night’s presentation. All photos Streetsblog/Rudick unless indicated

According to SFMTA, between 2011 and 2016, 241 people were injured while traveling on the Embarcadero, including two fatally. Collisions have been increasing over time. Those numbers do not include the death of Kevin Manning, a pedicab operator who was killed in June by a hit-and-run driver.

Since it will be years before the protected bike lanes in the lead image are installed (see timeline below), the city intends to put in enhanced, buffered bike lanes “beginning Monday,” said Peskin.

embarcaderotimeline

Advocates at the meeting, however, were not convinced more paint will have any effect (see the last photo in this post).

“It’s for a measure of safety,” said Casey Hildreth, the Project Manager for SFMTA. “But we know it’s not enough… that’s why we’re also committed to a two-way bike lane on the water side.”

Pedicab operators __
Pedicab operators Aaron Martinsen and James Tracy

Questions about the timeline aside for a moment, some had questions about the chosen designs.

James Tracy, seen above in the red jacket, is a pedicab operator who worries that pedestrians will step into the bike lane and he’ll have no way to swerve out of the way if the bike lane is at street level. “They need guard rails” to keep pedestrians on the sidewalk, he said. Aaron Martinsen, also in the photo above, was concerned that the bike lanes didn’t appear wide enough for pedicabs to safely pass.

Francis Gorman, a tour guide, worries about unloading tour buses at Alacatraz Landing on a bus boarding island rather than directly at the curb. She fears tourists, unfamiliar with the area, will immediately step off the boarding island and walk right into the path of cyclists. “I’m not against the protected bike lanes, but I’m concerned about that location.”

Embarcadero projectmap

Hildreth told Streetsblog they are still working out how the bus boarding island will work, and if it will have a sidewalk-level crossing, with ramps, to force cyclists to slow as they approach this potential conflict zone. Railings to guide pedestrians at key locations are also on the table.

Either way, “I’m not very excited with the near-term project,” said Kyle Grochmal, an advocate and Streetsblog contributor. “They’re talking about three or four years before the long-term project.”

Grochmal wants the city to follow the example of 7th, 8th, and 13th streets in SoMa, and figure out a way to install parking-protected bike lanes in the near term, instead of just painting wider buffers. He also wants parking-protected bike lanes on Samsone and Battery streets as an alternative to the Embarcadero while studies on the long-term project are completed.

Despite the green paint added last year, the existing Embarcadero bike lanes are routinely blocked by private auto and delivery drivers. Photo: SFBC/Twitter
Despite the green paint added a few years ago, the existing Embarcadero bike lanes are routinely blocked by private auto and delivery drivers. Photo: SFBC/Twitter

It was nearly two years ago when SFMTA held an open house to first get input for this project. And despite protests and pushing, and Kevin Manning’s death, it seems little has happened to accelerate things. “The time for safety improvements on the Embarcadero was yesterday,” wrote the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition’s Brian Wiedenmeier, in an email to Streetsblog. “Recognizing that we are seeing encouraging momentum on this project, the SF Bicycle Coalition hopes to see the SFMTA put in as many near-term improvements as possible to improve this known high-injury corridor.”

What do you think of the designs? And how do you feel about the interim measures for the Embarcadero? Post your comments below.

  • crazyvag

    How about soft-hit poles?

  • Rio

    A few weeks ago I saw a pick-up truck take out three if them without even blinking,

  • mx

    There’s a missing “Bike Network Junction” that’s always been conspicuous: Market St. The Embarcadero and Market are both supposed to be major bike corridors, yet there’s no connection between them (short of walking your bike across the plaza or bouncing over the cobblestones on Don Chee Way, which is probably not something I’m supposed to do). I’m not quite sure how a connection would work, but it seems less than ideal that it’s not even being considered as part of this plan.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

The current green-striped, unprotected lane on Embarcadero. Photo: Streetsblog

SFMTA Gets Input on Plans for a Better Embarcadero

By Roger Rudick |
Yesterday evening, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency held an open house, at Pier 1 on the Embarcadero, to get public feedback for the Embarcadero Enhancement Project. From the SFMTA website: The SFMTA, Port of San Francisco, San Francisco Planning Department and San Francisco Public Works Department are collaborating on a planning project that will […]
A screen shot from CBS KPIX 5's report.

Another Bad Crash as Embarcadero Safety Project Languishes

By Roger Rudick |
A hit-and-run driver slammed into a pedicab yesterday on the Embarcadero near Pier 29, sometime before 5 p.m., injuring a family, including two children. From the Fire Department’s news feed, the victims sustained “serious injuries” and included a “five and an eight-year-old.” It was later clarified that only the pedicab driver sustained life-threatening injuries, according […]

SFMTA Upgrades Embarcadero Bike Lanes to Green Status

By Aaron Bialick |
The SFMTA painted the Embarcadero bike lanes green yesterday, which will hopefully help signal to drivers that it’s not a parking lane. The SFMTA Livable Streets team wrote on its Facebook page that the Port of SF helped get the paint on the ground in time for the Fourth of July and America’s Cup later […]