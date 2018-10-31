Today’s Headlines

Van Ness Businesses Say they Need Help (SFExaminer)

More on Re-Opening of Stockton (CBSBayArea)

More on Chainsaw Man on BART (SFWeekly, Curbed)

Man Restrained at Ashby BART (SFChron)

Waymo to Test AVs Without Backup Drivers (SFChron, EastBayTimes)

Benioff and Breed Spar over Homeless Tax (SFExaminer)

Affordable Housing for Underused Lots (SFChron)

Have Jobs, but Still Homeless (EastBayTimes)

More on School Teacher Killed by Motorist in Marin (MarinIJ)

Big Rig Driver Runs Over Cyclist in Santa Rosa (SFChron)

Berkeley Measure Addresses Climate Change and Infra (Berkeleyside)

Should Workers be Paid for Time Spent Commuting? (MotleyFool)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA