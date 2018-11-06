Election Day Open Thread

Streetsblog’s non-profit status prevents it from endorsing candidates, but we can endorse ballot measures. And, arguably, nothing is clearer for advocates for safe and livable streets from a state level than the importance of voting “no” on Prop. 6. We have also reported on advocacy positions on San Francisco’s Prop. C and A and the State’s Prop. 10.

But, of course, this election has implications that reach far beyond the Bay Area or the State of California.

Back in 2016, when Donald Trump was elected President of the United States, Streetsblog implored readers and advocates to focus on making the Bay Area an example for progressive values across the country. That means building bridges, not letting them crumble, as Prop. 6 would do.

It means helping the homeless and the mentally ill, not letting them rot on the street while billionaires roll by. And it means rebuilding the seawall before there is a catastrophe.

As to the national elections–and their far-reaching implications–it would be hard to add anything to The Washington Post’s Dana Milbank’s Friday column: “We have no excuses now. Our eyes are wide open.”

Let us know your thoughts on local and national races. Tell us about your experiences voting. Did you vote by mail? Did you take advantage of free or discounted transportation to get to the voting booth? Comment below.

Meanwhile, for some much-needed stress release, be sure to check out the latest from SNL:

Streetsblog Los Angeles editor Joe Linton contributed to this post.