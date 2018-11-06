Election Day Open Thread

A voting location in Oakland today. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick
A voting location in Oakland today. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

Streetsblog’s non-profit status prevents it from endorsing candidates, but we can endorse ballot measures. And, arguably, nothing is clearer for advocates for safe and livable streets from a state level than the importance of voting “no” on Prop. 6. We have also reported on advocacy positions on San Francisco’s Prop. C and A and the State’s Prop. 10.

But, of course, this election has implications that reach far beyond the Bay Area or the State of California.

Back in 2016, when Donald Trump was elected President of the United States, Streetsblog implored readers and advocates to focus on making the Bay Area an example for progressive values across the country. That means building bridges, not letting them crumble, as Prop. 6 would do.

It means helping the homeless and the mentally ill, not letting them rot on the street while billionaires roll by. And it means rebuilding the seawall before there is a catastrophe.

As to the national elections–and their far-reaching implications–it would be hard to add anything to The Washington Post’s Dana Milbank’s Friday column: “We have no excuses now. Our eyes are wide open.”

Let us know your thoughts on local and national races. Tell us about your experiences voting. Did you vote by mail? Did you take advantage of free or discounted transportation to get to the voting booth? Comment below.

Meanwhile, for some much-needed stress release, be sure to check out the latest from SNL:

Streetsblog Los Angeles editor Joe Linton contributed to this post.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

sblog_calendar_cookie (1)

This Week: Election Day, an Aging City, Election Re-Cap

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Tuesday Election Day! Vote on Prop. 6 and other important measures and candidates on the ballot. For a rundown of advocate groups and their recommendations, click here. To find your voting location, click here. Tuesday An Aging City Population. The population of Americans aged 65 and older is […]

This Week in Livable Streets Events

By Aaron Bialick |
This week, get an update on the plan to transform Fisherman’s Wharf, speak up for biking and walking funding in the East Bay, and enjoy an evening benefiting Walk SF. Here are the highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Monday: The SF Transit Riders Union meets. On the agenda is a presentation from SFMTA staff on its plans to […]

This Week: Election, SFMTA Workshops, Vision Zero Rally

By Streetsblog |
Tomorrow is election day, so get out and cast your vote on measures like Prop L, the bid from Sean Parker and the Republican Party to enshrine 20th-century car-centric policies in SF. The SFMTA will also hold three open houses on proposed transportation improvements this week — two on Muni’s 5 and 28 routes, and […]