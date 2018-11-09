Don’t Bike Until the Air Clears

But if That's Not an Option, Go Slow and Get the Right Kind of Mask, say Experts

Air quality map, Nov. 9, 2018
Air quality map, Nov. 9, 2018

Note: This post is originally from 2017, but we figured it’s worth another look given current conditions due to the fires in Butte County (the map above is today’s air quality). Stay healthy out there!

Government officials are warning people to avoid outdoor activities (see above map) due to particulates in the air. The media is full of reports and interviews with experts about the hazards of breathing the smoke. Many schools are closed. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition has cancelled or postponed several outdoor events, including its pop-up outreach, and its AIDS/Lifecycle Kickoff ride.

Air quality experts are warning against bike riding altogether. Many cyclists have decided to take Muni. Apparently, that’s causing huge delays.

In an interview with KRON4, Dr. Robert Blount, an assistant professor of pediatric and adult pulmonology and critical care medicine at UC San Francisco, recommended that if you have to go outside–to bike to work, for example–make sure to wear a tight-fitting “N95” mask, which means it blocks out 95 percent of particulates in the air. It should be certified with a stamp from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH). A kerchief or a run-of-the-mill dust or surgical mask won’t do–only “N95 masks, when used properly, help filter fine particulates in wildfire smoke,” wrote David C. Ralston, with the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, in an email to Streetsblog.

To be clear though, nobody is recommending you ride your bike, even with a mask, if there’s any way to avoid it. “The N95 might be good if there’s nothing else you can do, but it’s not a great solution. It’s not designed for people doing exercise or sports. It’s meant for slow, regular breathing,” said Ralph Borrmann, also with the Bay Area Air Quality Managment District. Studies show that keeping your speed and exertion levels down helps–so if you absolutely have to ride, try to stay under 11 mph and avoid hills.

Streetsblog Los Angeles, a city that knows a thing or three about dirty air, has some additional thoughts on cycling and smoky conditions back from 2009, when they suffered their last round of punishing fires. It too advises cyclists, at least when the air is this smoky, to leave the bike at home.

“I would normally ride my bike to work. I took the train instead,” said Borrmann.

If you are going to ride, it's helpful to keep speed down, and add a NIOSH-certified mask to your kit
If you are going to ride, it’s helpful to keep speeds down, and add a NIOSH-certified mask to your kit
  • thielges

    Better than the basic N95 masks are the similar masks that include an exhale check valve. They look like they have a little square plastic widget in the center of the mask. The check valve makes it a lot easier to exhale and clear the mask of spent air. Even better is a respirator like pictured above next to the helmet.

    I tried biking home with a basic (no check valve) N95 mask that my office was handing out. and ended up taking it off after the first mile. It was getting too humid and uncomfortable under the mask.

    While this smoke is bad here in the Bay Area spare a thought for those living in the fire zone who’s homes and lives are at risk.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

EPA's map of air quality for the Bay Area today

Don’t Bike Until the Air Clears

By Roger Rudick |
Government officials are warning people to avoid outdoor activities (see above map) due to particulates in the air. The media is full of reports and interviews with experts about the hazards of breathing the smoke. Many schools are closed. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition has cancelled or postponed several outdoor events, including its pop-up outreach, […]

Intrepid KTVU Reporters Expose the Shocking Story of Bike-Share!

By Aaron Bialick |
KTVU sure blew away viewers yesterday with its latest muckraking segment on the government scandal that is bike-share. My mind, for one, was blown by the audacity of KTVU’s comically disingenous attempt to paint bike-share as nothing more than an “obscure government agency’s latest spending spree,” as anchor Frank Somerville introduced it. “Even its strongest […]

SFCTA Citizens Advisory Committee Meeting

By Stan Parkford |
Agenda Items of Note: 9. Adopt a Motion of Support for Approval of the Strategic Analysis Report on Local and Regional Bike Sharing Organizational Models – ACTION* attachment   enclosure At the September 10, 2013 meeting of the Transportation Authority Board, Chair Avalos requested that we initiate a strategic analysis report (SAR) to investigate possible governance structures of […]

Bicycle Traffic Counter Could Come to Market Street by Bike to Work Day

By Aaron Bialick |
San Francisco will get its first bicycle traffic counter within the next month. The SF Municipal Transportation Agency Board of Directors sealed the deal yesterday on a bike counter for Market Street between Ninth and Tenth Streets. Bike counters, which have been installed on major cycling streets in cities like Copenhagen, Portland, Seattle, and Montreal, help […]

As Bike-Share Pilot Lurches Along, Supe Wiener Calls for Full-Scale Launch

By Aaron Bialick |
While San Franciscans eagerly await the repeatedly-delayed launch of the Bay Area’s small-scale bike-share pilot program, which has now been downsized to a minuscule 700 bikes (350 of them in SF), Supervisor Scott Wiener says San Francisco needs to take the initiative to move ahead and launch a “full-scale system” throughout the city by next year. Wiener plans […]