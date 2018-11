Today’s Headlines

Cable Cars Closed, Classes Cancelled Amid Toxic Air (SFChron, SFExaminer, Curbed)

Muni Free Today (SFExaminer)

More on Second BART Tube (SFChron, Curbed, NBCBayArea)

More on 24th/Mission Bike Share (SFChron)

SF Falls Short on Goals to Clean Sidewalks (SFChron)

Thieves Steal Scooters (SFChron)

Proposals for SF Piers (Socketsite)

VTA Free Today (EastBayTimes)

Auditors Report on High-speed Rail (SFChron)

Hit and Run in San Mateo (DailyJournal)

Commentary: Children Learn About Death via Car Crash (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA