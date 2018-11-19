Today’s Headlines

  • World Day of Remembrance for Traffic Victims (SFExaminer)
  • Update on Where to Find Respirators (Curbed)
  • More on Bay Bridge Bike Lane (SFChron)
  • Spin Scooters Alleges Biased Process (SFExaminer)
  • New Plan to Stop Sinking Tower (SFChron)
  • Northern California High-speed Rail Director Optimistic (EastBayTimes)
  • Women Pay More on Transportation (Wired)
  • Revenue from Tolls Increased by Eliminating Cash? (SFChron)
  • Witnesses Sought in Deadly Belmont Hit & Run (EastBayTimes)
  • Trespasser Killed by SMART Train (MarinIJ)
  • Getting to and from the Airport in Oakland, SF and Elsewhere (LATimes)
  • Commentary: Oil-backed Think Tank Says Downsize HSR (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA