Today’s Headlines
- World Day of Remembrance for Traffic Victims (SFExaminer)
- Update on Where to Find Respirators (Curbed)
- More on Bay Bridge Bike Lane (SFChron)
- Spin Scooters Alleges Biased Process (SFExaminer)
- New Plan to Stop Sinking Tower (SFChron)
- Northern California High-speed Rail Director Optimistic (EastBayTimes)
- Women Pay More on Transportation (Wired)
- Revenue from Tolls Increased by Eliminating Cash? (SFChron)
- Witnesses Sought in Deadly Belmont Hit & Run (EastBayTimes)
- Trespasser Killed by SMART Train (MarinIJ)
- Getting to and from the Airport in Oakland, SF and Elsewhere (LATimes)
- Commentary: Oil-backed Think Tank Says Downsize HSR (EastBayTimes)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA