Today’s Headlines

  • SF Poised to do Away with Parking Requirements (SFExaminer)
  • Caltrain and ACE May Miss Deadline for Safety System (ENR)
  • BART Coffee Stand Scheme (SFExaminer)
  • Motorist Crashes into Parkside Building (Hoodline)
  • Another Severe Hit and Run in SoMa (Hoodline)
  • Hit and run Motorist Kills Boy in Richmond (EastBayTimes)
  • Motorist Kills Pedestrian in Pinole (EastBayTimes)
  • Federal Judge to Decide Oakland Homeless Evictions (SFChron)
  • Santas to Defy City (Curbed)
  • Skating in Civic Center Plaza (SFChron)
  • Letter: Construction Management and Bridge Bike Path (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: MTC Discusses Affordable Housing at Posh Retreat (EastBayTimes)

