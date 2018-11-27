Today’s Headlines

SF Poised to do Away with Parking Requirements (SFExaminer)

Caltrain and ACE May Miss Deadline for Safety System (ENR)

BART Coffee Stand Scheme (SFExaminer)

Motorist Crashes into Parkside Building (Hoodline)

Another Severe Hit and Run in SoMa (Hoodline)

Hit and run Motorist Kills Boy in Richmond (EastBayTimes)

Motorist Kills Pedestrian in Pinole (EastBayTimes)

Federal Judge to Decide Oakland Homeless Evictions (SFChron)

Santas to Defy City (Curbed)

Skating in Civic Center Plaza (SFChron)

Letter: Construction Management and Bridge Bike Path (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: MTC Discusses Affordable Housing at Posh Retreat (EastBayTimes)

