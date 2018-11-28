Today’s Headlines

Transbay Transit Center Woes Continue (Curbed)

Stockton Winter Walk Returns (SFChron)

Marina Jump Bike Facility to Close (SFExaminer)

Pedal-Electric Trike Bike the New Thing? (SFExaminer)

Residents of Diablo Country Club Block Cyclists (EastBayTimes)

Missing the BART Howl? (SFChron)

More on BART Coffee Shop Fraud (SFWeekly)

More on Howard Terminal Ballpark Proposal (SFChron)

Google Buys Billion Dollar Office in Mountain View (SFChron)

Berkeley Pricing Out Non-Rich (Berkeleyside)

Historic Photos of SF (Curbed)

Letter: HSR Progress is Real (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA