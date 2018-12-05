Today’s Headlines
- More on Valencia Protected Bike Lanes (SFExaminer, MissionLocal)
- Still no Date for Fixing Transbay Transit Center (SFChron)
- More Delays to T-Third (SFChron)
- Muni Service Review (SFChron)
- Caltrain, ACE, Late on Safety System (SFChron)
- BART Cars Get Tagged (EastBayTimes)
- Housing on Top of Muni’s Potrero Bus Yard? (SFExaminer)
- More on New Transit Housing Bill (KQED, Curbed)
- More on End of Parking Requirements (SFWeekly)
- Council Approves Housing Near Ashby BART (Berkeleyside)
- Alameda to Develop Scooter Rules (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Let Developers Bid on Oakland Coliseum Site (EastBayTimes)
