Today’s Headlines

More on Valencia Protected Bike Lanes (SFExaminer, MissionLocal)

Still no Date for Fixing Transbay Transit Center (SFChron)

More Delays to T-Third (SFChron)

Muni Service Review (SFChron)

Caltrain, ACE, Late on Safety System (SFChron)

BART Cars Get Tagged (EastBayTimes)

Housing on Top of Muni’s Potrero Bus Yard? (SFExaminer)

More on New Transit Housing Bill (KQED, Curbed)

More on End of Parking Requirements (SFWeekly)

Council Approves Housing Near Ashby BART (Berkeleyside)

Alameda to Develop Scooter Rules (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Let Developers Bid on Oakland Coliseum Site (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA