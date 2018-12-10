Today’s Headlines

  • City Looks to Better Prepare for Bad Air (SFChron)
  • More on Marina Subway (SFExaminer)
  • More on Potrero Bus Yard (Hoodline)
  • More on Late Night Twin Peaks Closures (Kron4)
  • Renovating Western Addition Playground (Hoodline)
  • More On Renaming Phelan to Frida Kahlo Way (SFExaminer, KQED)
  • Lime Scoots Around the Globe (SFChron)
  • Learning the Dangers Faced by SF Cyclists (SFExaminer)
  • What’s the Worst Street in Berkeley? (Berkeleyside)
  • Is Tesla Auto Pilot Enabling Stupid, Dangerous Drivers? (EastBayTimes)
  • BART Toys and Noise (SFChron)
  • Letter: Caltrain Needs More Bike Cars (SFChron)

