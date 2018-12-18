Today’s Headlines
- Is BART Getting Cleaner? (CBSBayArea)
- NextBus Outage (SFExaminer)
- Damage from Ferry Crash (SFExaminer)
- San Jose to Vote on Scooter Regs (NBCBayArea)
- Do Scooter Pickups Cause More Pollution? (EastBayTimes)
- More on CASA Housing Initiative (DailyJournal)
- Good Deals on Rent? (Curbed)
- Number of Homeless Drops a Little (SFChron)
- Motorist Crashes into Hayward Restaurant (EastBayTimes)
- Another Pedestrian Killed in San Jose (CBSBayArea)
- Living Inside a Painted Lady (SFChron)
