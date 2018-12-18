Today’s Headlines

Is BART Getting Cleaner? (CBSBayArea)

NextBus Outage (SFExaminer)

Damage from Ferry Crash (SFExaminer)

San Jose to Vote on Scooter Regs (NBCBayArea)

Do Scooter Pickups Cause More Pollution? (EastBayTimes)

More on CASA Housing Initiative (DailyJournal)

Good Deals on Rent? (Curbed)

Number of Homeless Drops a Little (SFChron)

Motorist Crashes into Hayward Restaurant (EastBayTimes)

Another Pedestrian Killed in San Jose (CBSBayArea)

Living Inside a Painted Lady (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Please consider making a donation during Streetsblog’s holiday fund drive!