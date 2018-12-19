Today’s Headlines

  • Muni Approval Ratings Down (SFExaminer)
  • Bus Costs, Maintenance, Drive up Golden Gate Bridge Tolls (SFChron)
  • SF Still Wants Transbay Grocery (SFExaminer)
  • The Real Costs of Driving (GoldenGateExpress)
  • SF Authorizes RV Bans (SFExaminer)
  • RV Community Dispersed from Mission (SFChron)
  • Oakland’s Street Murals (Curbed)
  • Berkeley Waterfront Needs Investment (Berkeleyside)
  • Motorist Kills Pedestrian in Fremont (EastBayTimes)
  • Californians Ask Google if they Should Leave (Curbed)
  • Commentary: A’s Howard Terminal Site a Fantasy (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Bay Area Finally Takes Housing Seriously (EastBayTimes)

