Today’s Headlines
- Muni Approval Ratings Down (SFExaminer)
- Bus Costs, Maintenance, Drive up Golden Gate Bridge Tolls (SFChron)
- SF Still Wants Transbay Grocery (SFExaminer)
- The Real Costs of Driving (GoldenGateExpress)
- SF Authorizes RV Bans (SFExaminer)
- RV Community Dispersed from Mission (SFChron)
- Oakland’s Street Murals (Curbed)
- Berkeley Waterfront Needs Investment (Berkeleyside)
- Motorist Kills Pedestrian in Fremont (EastBayTimes)
- Californians Ask Google if they Should Leave (Curbed)
- Commentary: A’s Howard Terminal Site a Fantasy (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Bay Area Finally Takes Housing Seriously (EastBayTimes)
