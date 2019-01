Today’s Headlines

Ribbon Cutting on Howard Bike Lane (SFGate, SFExaminer, Patch)

Cyclists Comment on Mayor Liccardo’s Crash (EastBayTimes)

Street Tree Safety in Hayes Valley (Hoodline)

More on Transbay Repair Plan (ArchPaper)

What would you do With Old BART Cars? (EastBayTimes)

TNC’s Stealing Transit Riders? (UPI)

Newsom Calls for Marshal Plan for Affordable Housing (SFChron, Curbed)

SF in a Single City Block (SFChron)

Google to Transform San Jose (SFChron)

Motorist Kills Pedestrian in Martinez (EastBayTimes)

How Fisherman’s Wharf Became a Tourist Mecca (SFChron)

Commentary: Marin’s Sad Data on Crashes (MarinIJ)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA