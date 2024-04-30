Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, April 30

7:05 AM PDT on April 30, 2024

Photo: Jezriel Supang Ucho

  • Delay with New Clipper Card Readers (SFGate)
  • U.C. Berkeley Students Visit Every BART Station (CBSNews)
  • More on Supervisor Melgar Betraying Safety Promises in West Portal (SFChron, SFStandard)
  • More on West Portal's Dangerous Intersection, Featuring Streetsblog (CBSNews)
  • Only Recent Case of Jail Time for Traffic Violence (SFChron)
  • How to Bike to Work at UCSF (UCSF)
  • California Population Grows (SFChron)
  • U.S. to Require Cars to Have Automatic Brakes (Reuters)
  • Flyer Urges People to Move Downtown (SFChron)
  • Letters: Real-World Effects of Dirty Air (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Ignorant Ramblings of a Car-Brain (SFStandard)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

