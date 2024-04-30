Headlines, April 30

- Delay with New Clipper Card Readers (SFGate)
- U.C. Berkeley Students Visit Every BART Station (CBSNews)
- More on Supervisor Melgar Betraying Safety Promises in West Portal (SFChron, SFStandard)
- More on West Portal's Dangerous Intersection, Featuring Streetsblog (CBSNews)
- Only Recent Case of Jail Time for Traffic Violence (SFChron)
- How to Bike to Work at UCSF (UCSF)
- California Population Grows (SFChron)
- U.S. to Require Cars to Have Automatic Brakes (Reuters)
- Flyer Urges People to Move Downtown (SFChron)
- Letters: Real-World Effects of Dirty Air (SFChron)
- Commentary: Ignorant Ramblings of a Car-Brain (SFStandard)
