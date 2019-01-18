Today’s Headlines

Neighbors and Bringing the Central Subway to the Marina (SFWeekly)

Salesforce Transit Center Repairs Begin (ConstructionDive)

Caltrain Gets Grant for Positive Train Control (DailyJournal)

Training Program to Turn Chariot Drivers into Muni Drivers (SFGate)

More on Training Muni Drivers in Deescalation (CBSLocal)

Dangerous Lyft and Uber Drivers (SFExaminer)

Berkeley’s Motor Vehicle Violence this Month (Berkeleyside)

Berkeley Approves Two Housing Projects Using State Law (Berkeleyside)

More on North Berkeley BART Development (EastBayTimes)

Shifting Grade Crossing Elimination Plan in Menlo Park (Almanac)

New SMART Board Chair (MarinIJ)

Commentary: Thinking About the Costs of Climate Change (BizTimes)

