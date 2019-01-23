Today’s Headlines

Muni Fined for Cell Phone Use (Curbed)

Another Operator Sues AC Transit (Curbed)

Motorist Arrested for Hitting Pedestrian at Alamo Square (Hoodline)

Autonomous Cars Could Lead to More Traffic (EastBayTimes)

Benioff Blames Tech Sector for SF Woes (SFGate)

Housing Above Sansome Firehouse (SFChron)

Proposal to Tax Vacant Properties (SFExaminer)

Latest Attempts to Nix Bike and Ped Path on San Rafael Bridge (MarinIJ)

How Americans Get to Work (Citylab)

Images of Chinese New Year Sidewalk Markets (SFExaminer)

SF’s Most Iconic Buildings (Curbed)

Commentary: Keep Free Parking at BART (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA