Today’s Headlines

A Turnstile to Fight Cheaters (SFChron)

BART and the Homeless (SFChron)

More on Closed Transbay Center (Curbed, Hoodline)

San Francisco Still Favors Cars (SFChron)

Scooter Companies Fall Short on Promises (SFExaminer)

‘Complete Streets’ Spreading in California (MercNews)

Land Use as Global Issue (Curbed)

Bicycle and Pedestrian Deaths Match Murders in San Jose (MercNews)

Housing Approved over Berkeley Walgreens (Berkeleyside)

Chinatown Alleyways (Curbed)

What is Salesforce Tower Worth? (SFChon)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA