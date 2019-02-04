Today’s Headlines
- A Turnstile to Fight Cheaters (SFChron)
- BART and the Homeless (SFChron)
- More on Closed Transbay Center (Curbed, Hoodline)
- San Francisco Still Favors Cars (SFChron)
- Scooter Companies Fall Short on Promises (SFExaminer)
- ‘Complete Streets’ Spreading in California (MercNews)
- Land Use as Global Issue (Curbed)
- Bicycle and Pedestrian Deaths Match Murders in San Jose (MercNews)
- Housing Approved over Berkeley Walgreens (Berkeleyside)
- Chinatown Alleyways (Curbed)
- What is Salesforce Tower Worth? (SFChon)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA