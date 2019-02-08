Today’s Headlines

More on Harassment Inside SFMTA (SFExaminer)

Caltrain Delayed by Motorist (MercNews)

e-Scooters Growing Mode of Transit (EDM)

Conflict Continues on 16th/Mission Development (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Low Income Minorities Pushed Farther Out (SFChron)

Solve Housing by Building Density Near BART (MercNews)

Could IPOs Further Drive up Home Prices? (SFChron)

Restaurant Hit by Motorists at Post and Larkin (CBSLocal)

Breaking out of the Single Family Housing Mold (SFExaminer)

Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Closes for Hours (SFChron)

Commentary: Prioritize Pedestrian Safety in Oakland (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA