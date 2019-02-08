Today’s Headlines
- More on Harassment Inside SFMTA (SFExaminer)
- Caltrain Delayed by Motorist (MercNews)
- e-Scooters Growing Mode of Transit (EDM)
- Conflict Continues on 16th/Mission Development (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- Low Income Minorities Pushed Farther Out (SFChron)
- Solve Housing by Building Density Near BART (MercNews)
- Could IPOs Further Drive up Home Prices? (SFChron)
- Restaurant Hit by Motorists at Post and Larkin (CBSLocal)
- Breaking out of the Single Family Housing Mold (SFExaminer)
- Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Closes for Hours (SFChron)
- Commentary: Prioritize Pedestrian Safety in Oakland (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA