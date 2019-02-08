Today’s Headlines

  • More on Harassment Inside SFMTA (SFExaminer)
  • Caltrain Delayed by Motorist (MercNews)
  • e-Scooters Growing Mode of Transit (EDM)
  • Conflict Continues on 16th/Mission Development (SFChron, SFExaminer)
  • Low Income Minorities Pushed Farther Out (SFChron)
  • Solve Housing by Building Density Near BART (MercNews)
  • Could IPOs Further Drive up Home Prices? (SFChron)
  • Restaurant Hit by Motorists at Post and Larkin (CBSLocal)
  • Breaking out of the Single Family Housing Mold (SFExaminer)
  • Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Closes for Hours (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Prioritize Pedestrian Safety in Oakland (SFChron)

  • mx

    JUMP put out some numbers from their first year in SF https://medium.com/@jumpbikes/celebrating-one-year-in-san-francisco-28469d5dccaa

    63,000 people, 625,000 trips, 1.6 million miles. Each bike is averaging 7-8 rides/day.

    After decades of this city’s efforts to get people to ride, the ready availability of e-bikes is the one thing that’s working, and it seems to be working fantastically. Let’s double the number of bikes again.