California High-Speed Rail is Still On

The HSR Cedar Viaduct in South Fresno. Photo: CAHSRA
NBC News’s headline read “Gov. Gavin Newsom slams brakes on San Francisco-to-Los Angeles bullet train.” Time Magazine had “California Scraps Plan to Build High-Speed Railroad Between Los Angeles and San Francisco.” And the notoriously biased LA Times once again managed to sow misinformation, even on this rare occasion of supporting the project, with the headline “Abandoning high-speed rail would be a mistake for California, the country and the planet.”

We agree with the sentiment of the LA Times on this one, but as we reported yesterday, Newsom didn’t say he was abandoning high-speed rail in his State of the State. He also didn’t say he was scrapping or slamming the brakes on it. In fact, he said exactly the opposite.

Newsom’s chief of staff Ann O’Leary reiterated in a follow-up to the speech:

Again, Newsom said “We’re going to make high-speed rail a reality for California.”

To an extent, the overblown headlines are Newsom’s own fault. The HSR segment of the speech was confusing, with the governor acknowledging past work on the project by his predecessors as if he were signaling a major change in direction.

From the speech:

“I have nothing but respect for Governor Brown’s and Governor Schwarzenegger’s ambitious vision. I share it. And there’s no doubt that our state’s economy and quality of life depend on improving transportation.

But let’s be real. The project, as currently planned, would cost too much and take too long. There’s been too little oversight and not enough transparency.

Right now [emphasis added], there simply isn’t a path to get from Sacramento to San Diego, let alone from San Francisco to L.A. I wish there were.

Which seems to set up an announcement that he intends to kill the project. But what followed did no such thing.

As San Francisco State Senator Scott Wiener tweeted:

If we take Newsom and his chief of staff literally, environmental work and planning will continue on the full L.A. to S.F. alignment. When a friendly administration gets back into power in Washington, construction can get underway on connecting the two cities to the Central Valley spine between Bakersfield and Merced. The new House of Representatives has made it clear with its “Green New Deal” that it would fund a full California HSR system. We’ll see what happens in the 2020 election with the White House and the Senate. Meanwhile, work on the spine–seen in the lead image–continues unabated.

There are already passenger tracks between the Central Valley and the Bay Area used by Amtrak and the Altamont Commuter Express. HSR trains can slow and continue on these existing tracks (towed behind a diesel or by using off-the-shelf dual-mode technology). So greatly improved services that are high-speed some of the way and slow speed on other segments between the Central Valley and the Bay Area will be possible as a stop-gap service until the political winds change in Washington. (By the way, the aforementioned pro-HSR editorial in the LA Times also spreads the ubiquitous nonsense that the plan would result in a bullet train that “…never leaves the Central Valley, but only shuttles between Bakersfield and Merced.”) Other HSR funds are being used to help modernize transit throughout the state, such as Caltrain, which is busy electrifying.

“The Governor has called for setting a priority on getting high-speed rail operating in the only region in which we have commenced construction–the Central Valley. We are eager to meet this challenge and expand the project’s economic impact in the Central Valley. Importantly, he also reaffirmed our commitment to complete the environmental work statewide, to meet our ‘bookend’ investments in the Bay Area and Los Angeles and to pursue additional federal and private funding for future project expansion,” wrote Brian Kelly, California High-Speed Rail Authority CEO, in a statement on the address.

Of course, none of this stopped anti-HSR congressman Kevin McCarthy, who refers to Bakersfield, the city he represents, as “nowhere,” from hearing what he wanted to hear (or what his Koch/big petroleum contributors with their war on transit want him to hear).

Too bad HSR doesn’t guzzle gasoline, so McCarthy and his ilk could support massive Federal funding for it, the way they do for highways.

  • LazyReader

    The truth is, as Newsom noted, the state can’t afford to pay the cancellation fees and “lawsuits” if it stopped construction now. The state would also have to return $3.5 billion it received from the federal government, money already spent. Yet in the long run, Amtrak won’t be able afford to maintain tracks dedicated to passenger trains on which it runs only a few trains a day especially when Amtrak is still a money loser. This is just a smidge of behavior we’ve seen of Newsom. When he was Mayor of San Fran, he supported HSR
    enthusiastically participating in the groundbreaking ceremony (the terminal is still suffering repair and engineering issues). When he was lieutenant governor, he came out against the project, saying costs had ballooned and matching funds had not materialized. When running for governor, he flip flopped in favor of the project.

    True HSR doesn’t guzzle gas, but Amtrak guzzle diesel. This is why highway funding should be transit and highway funding should be limited to the expected revenues.

  • Kevin Withers

    Politico…
    “Newsom attempted a political dance around the whole issue, taking credit for cutting bait on the project while attempting a victory lap for the part that remained”

    Nuff said.

  • Bring on the transit. How long have we been waiting? Honestly, in the Bay Area, I wish the focus would be on transit expansion and connectivity among local and regional systems. HSR might claim to whisk you from SF to LA in under 3 hours but if you have to spend an hour on a bus in SF from the Richmond district to the HSR station then clearly the priorities are whacked.

  • Last I checked, the costs ballooned dramatically when we did have a friendly administration in power.

    Cut the losses now. $3.5B returned to the Feds versus $100+B on a boondoggle. That first segment in the middle of nowhere should have been built between LA and Bakersfield to at least connect one of the major hubs with rail. Or, a direct connection between SF and Sacto to relieve the worsening congestion on 80. Even when built there still won’t be a direct route from SF to Sacto. Pretty freakin’ lame for $100B.

  • And, for the record, I’m pro-transit, but anti-HSR. Roger, does that mean I’m as bad as McCarthy and his ilk?

  • LazyReader

    Or open the opportunity for private transit operators to provide services.

  • Bill Murray

    Transit funding (as it relates to HSR) isn’t a zero sum game……….. 77b for HSR doesn’t necessarily mean 77b could have gone to local bus routes. It’s political.

  • Even better. Privatize the whole shebang.

  • Everything is political. I know that.

  • LazyReader

    They wont do it. Privitization doesn’t favor rail transit. Rail freight makes economic sense. Deferred maintenance is not unique to BART.

  • crazyvag

    Politically, Central Valley was easy and shovel ready as was Caltrain. LA to Bakersfield is politically hard segment, so while I agree with your reasoning, I see why nothing is being built there. Heck, even the designs are still getting finalized on the route whereas Central Valley was there 3 years ago.

    Perhaps it’s worth waiting to better leverage Federal money and maybe even Virgin Trains money near Palmdale.

  • Ben Phelps

    no, there would be a direct route from SF to the much bigger LA. That’s better.

  • Ben Phelps

    why would private equity need to get involved if the federal government pays for it

  • Ben Phelps

    here come the trolls

  • althink

    re: “There are already passenger tracks between the Central Valley and the Bay Area used by Amtrak and the Altamont Commuter Express.” What Amtrak train? Not the San Joaquins, not Coastal Starlight. ACE is San Jose to Stockton and observing the obvious Stockton is not even on the HSR segment Newsom says he plans to complete.

    The U.S. Department of Transportation insisted that CA HSR start where initial segment HSR tracks would have another use if the project failed. That use is to improve the existing Sacramento to Bakersfield service. It will probably take the 3B$ and more to complete Merced to Fresno or Bakersfield tracks so the money is unlikely to be returned. Central Valley officials are asking for tracks to be completed for this purpose, including officials that did not support HSR. I does seem the best way to cut losses. The line would not be electrified and HSR train sets would not be purchased.

  • ACE is getting extended to Merced as part of a deal to pass SB1 and then they SJJPA won another grant to integrate and realign ACE and the San Joaquins service from Stockton to Sacramento. So in short, by time the construction is done, there will be a waiting base of users.

  • The cost of stopping now would be far in excess of the $3.5bn returned to the Feds as everyone would then file a lawsuit which would ultimately end up costing a lot more to settle. Additionally, if “$100+B” (which is unlikely to be the real final number) is spent, it’s not a “boondoggle” because that completes the whole project. If the whole project isn’t completed, it’s not going to cost anywhere near $100bn.

  • I would imagine that the maintenance responsibility would fall to Caltrans, at least until they get the entire system up and running with a private operator.

  • I can certainly see a case for more of that, especially since there are a lot more off-the-shelf DMU options on the market now.

  • Kevin Withers

    The typical framing of future funding being tossed around is a combination of federal & private. 100% paid for by Feds? Ummm… doubtful. The funding path through California taxpayers does seem spoiled.

  • Roger R.

    Thanks Marven. And since there’s already San Joaquins service from Oakland to Merced, I’m not really getting what althink is on about.

  • jaggedben

    The San Joaquins most certainly connect the Central Valley and the Bay Area, and have the Amtrak name on the side. They will almost certainly be put onto the stretch of rail that will be completed, thus shortening the Oakland Bakersfield journey.

  • Elijah

    I think that the central valley high speed rail could potentially complement a future hyperloop between the Bay Area and Los Angeles. I think that a hyperloop should be built between Oakland and LA and it will follow the I-5 to avoid land acquisition, as Elon Musk suggested. The HSR could go west after its stop in Fresno until it gets to within a couple miles of I-5. There would be an intermodal station built a couple miles from I-5 that connects the Central Valley HSR that is in the process of being built with Elon Musk’s hyperloop proposal, allowing central valley citizens a comfortable commute to Oakland, San Francisco, or San Jose. The intermodal station would have a seperate hyperloop tube than the one parallel to I-5, allowing pods to not have to stop at the intermodal station. There would be non-stop hyperloop between SF-LA, SJ-LA, OAK-LA, as well as hyperloop that stop at the intermodal station and bring central valley commuters to either the Bay Area, or LA. Possibly also hyperloop connecting SF-SJ, SJ-OAK, and OAK-SF. Also would be good to have a SF-SAC. Tell me what you think of my ideas!

  • p_chazz

    And here come the fanboys

  • Ben Phelps

    I never understood this. What / how / where are these private equity firms that want to get involved with this. How do they make money? It’s such neoliberal bullshit. I wish progressives would stop pretending like this is a good idea or marketing. The feds can afford it easily. It’s a political decision.

  • Ben Phelps

    let’s see if Elon can build a functioning car company first

