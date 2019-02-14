Today’s Headlines

S.F. Considers Congestion Pricing (SFChron)

More on High-Speed Rail Still On (Curbed)

Merced Reacts to Newsom’s Confusing HSR Announcement (SFChron)

S.F. Backs Call to Name Street After Oscar Grant (SFExaminer)

Supervisor Candidate Uses Lots of Ubers (SFExaminer)

Scooter Company Hopeful it Can Still Operate in S.F. (SFGate)

Many RV Dwellers Don’t Want/Need City Help (SFChron)

San Franciscans Want City to Max Housing (Curbed)

Ronen Pushes for Mission Building Zone Amnesty (Curbed)

Roads Washed out, Heavy Winds (SFChron)

Berkeley Unified to Buy Electric Buses (Berkeleyside)

Commentary: S.F. Must Pursue Downtown Extension (SFChron)

