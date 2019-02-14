Today’s Headlines
- S.F. Considers Congestion Pricing (SFChron)
- More on High-Speed Rail Still On (Curbed)
- Merced Reacts to Newsom’s Confusing HSR Announcement (SFChron)
- S.F. Backs Call to Name Street After Oscar Grant (SFExaminer)
- Supervisor Candidate Uses Lots of Ubers (SFExaminer)
- Scooter Company Hopeful it Can Still Operate in S.F. (SFGate)
- Many RV Dwellers Don’t Want/Need City Help (SFChron)
- San Franciscans Want City to Max Housing (Curbed)
- Ronen Pushes for Mission Building Zone Amnesty (Curbed)
- Roads Washed out, Heavy Winds (SFChron)
- Berkeley Unified to Buy Electric Buses (Berkeleyside)
- Commentary: S.F. Must Pursue Downtown Extension (SFChron)
