Today’s Headlines

  • S.F. Considers Congestion Pricing (SFChron)
  • More on High-Speed Rail Still On (Curbed)
  • Merced Reacts to Newsom’s Confusing HSR Announcement (SFChron)
  • S.F. Backs Call to Name Street After Oscar Grant (SFExaminer)
  • Supervisor Candidate Uses Lots of Ubers (SFExaminer)
  • Scooter Company Hopeful it Can Still Operate in S.F. (SFGate)
  • Many RV Dwellers Don’t Want/Need City Help (SFChron)
  • San Franciscans Want City to Max Housing (Curbed)
  • Ronen Pushes for Mission Building Zone Amnesty (Curbed)
  • Roads Washed out, Heavy Winds (SFChron)
  • Berkeley Unified to Buy Electric Buses (Berkeleyside)
  • Commentary: S.F. Must Pursue Downtown Extension (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA