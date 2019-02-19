This Week: BART’s Grace Crunican, Urban Cycling 101, SoMa Plan
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Tuesday Drinks and Discourse with BART’s Grace Crunican. Hear a discussion with Grace Crunican, the general manager of BART who oversees a staff of 3,600 full-time employees and $40 billion of transportation infrastructure that links the region. She’ll talk about her career path, the challenges of running BART, and what the future holds for public transit. Tuesday, Feb. 19, 6 p.m., SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
- Wednesday Urban Cycling 101. This workshop is taught by one of Bike East Bay’s instructors certified by the League of American Bicyclists, with funding provided by the City of Alameda. Learn basic rules of the road, how to equip your bicycle, fit your helmet, avoid bike theft, ride after dark, and prevent common crashes. This is an indoor workshop for adults and teens, no bike required. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Alameda Main Library, Community Room, 1550 Oak Street, Alameda.
- Thursday The Central SoMa Plan. San Francisco’s latest area plan, the Central SoMa Plan, was adopted last December after more than seven years in the making. It will accommodate 32,500 jobs and 8,550 housing units, as well as public benefits that total more than $2 billion in value. Hear from supervisors and planners of Central SoMa’s district as they discuss what will be next for the neighborhood. Thursday, Feb. 21, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Saturday Community Bicycle Workshop at Longfellow Elementary. Bring family, friends, bikes and helmets to a free community bicycle workshop at a shared-use schoolyard in District 11. Reserve your slot in advance. Saturday, Feb. 23, 10-2 p.m., Longfellow Elementary School, 755 Morse Street, S.F.
- Saturday Family Biking Workshop, Western Addition. YBike and SF Bicycle Coalition present a Learn-to-Ride workshop to help children learn to ride bicycles. YBike instructors assists new riders to get rolling, based on each child’s ability. YBike also helps biking children improve their skills, by practicing turns, stops, and hand signals. Bikes of all sizes and equipment are provided (or bring your own bike). Helmet giveaway while supplies last. Saturday, Feb. 23, 12:30-3:30 p.m., Rosa Parks Elementary School, 1501 O’Farrell Street, S.F.
- Saturday Fix a Flat Clinic. Learn how to fix a flat on your bicycle with the talented mechanics at Missing Link in Berkeley. The team is ready to answer any questions you may have about on-the-road repair. Saturday, Feb. 23, 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., 1988 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.