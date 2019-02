Today’s Headlines

Muni Under Pressure to Cut Delays (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Trump Tries to get HSR Money Back (SFChron, SFExaminer, EastBayTimes)

Silicon Valley Has Highest Housing Costs in Country (Curbed)

Poll Shows Most Residents Prefer S.F. Despite its Problems (SFChron)

Crocker Galleria Seeks Face-lift (SFChron)

Oakland BART Robbery (EastBayTimes)

Berkeley to Replace Streetlights (Berkeleyside)

Family Seeks Answers in San Jose Hit-and-Run (MercNews)

Commentary: Bring T to the Marina (SFChron)

Commentary: Bring Back Conventional Rail, S.F./L.A. (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Don’t Blame Media for HSR Confusion (SacBee)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA