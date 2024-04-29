This Week: Congestion Pricing, Board Meeting, Lakeshore Cycle Track

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday What SF Can Learn From NYC's Congestion Pricing Policy. London, Stockholm, and Singapore have operated road pricing programs for years. New York City will soon begin a toll on drivers entering downtown Manhattan. Join this SPUR panel to discuss what San Francisco can learn from these cities. Tuesday, April 30, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Tuesday San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Board Meeting. All members are invited to join via Zoom or phone. Tuesday, April 30, 6-8 p.m. Register for Zoom link and more information.
- Wednesday Lakeshore Cycle Track Pop Ups. Learn more about the upcoming Lakeshore protected bike lane plans. Wednesday, May 1, 4-6 p.m. on Lakeshore at the Landing at East 18th (Lindy by the Lake), Oakland. (Also on Saturday, May 4 at 10 a.m. at the Pergola).
- Thursday Folsom Streetscape Project - Pre-Construction Tabling. Learn about wider sidewalks, a two-way bikeway, better street lighting, additional street trees and more coming to Folsom Street. Thursday, May 2, 2-5 p.m., outside the Yerba Buena/Moscone Station, 266 4th Street, S.F.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Bicycle Coffee Club. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Coffee Club is a place to meet new people, talk bikes, share tips, and caffeinate. Friday, May 3, 8-9 a.m. Ritual Coffee Roasters, 1300 Haight Street, S.F.
- Saturday The SF Stair Challenge. Explore public stairways with Walk San Francisco. Saturday, May 4, there will be staggered start times from 7:30-10 a.m., with the walk taking a couple of hours. Meet at the George Christopher Playground, 5210 Diamond Heights Boulevard, S.F.
- Sunday Art and Climate Ride With Mykalle Bielinski. Through their partnership with the San Francisco International Arts Festival (SFIAF), SFBike members are invited to join an Art & Climate Ride with performance artist Mykalle Bielinski, along San Francisco’s waterfront. Sunday, May 5, 2-4 p.m. starts at Cupid’s Span, Embarcadero & Folsom, S.F.
