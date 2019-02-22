Lost Opportunity on Stockton Street

Another street is returned to the automobile

The dream of a pedestrianized Stockton. Image: The Plaza Perspective
Calls to create a pedestrian haven on Lower Stockton Street went unheeded.

There was no ceremony and no fanfare, but at 1:25 this afternoon, a man in a gold Toyota became the first motorist to use Stockton Street, between Geary and Market, in seven years. Moments before, SFMTA workers removed gates, clearing the way for the newly paved street to be turned back over to cars.

At 1:25 p.m., this Toyota became the first car to drive down this section of Stockton Street in seven years. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick
The street was closed to traffic in 2012 to make way for construction of the Central Subway, now scheduled to open late this year, five years later than originally promised.

The closed stretch was also used for an open-streets event called Winter Walk, as seen in the picture below.

Winter Walk, a temporary closure of Stockton was so successful the city opted not to make it permanent. Photo: Tom Fitzgerald Photography
Advocates had hoped the success of Winter Walk could be used to win support for pedestrianizing the street for good.

“Stockton Street is a textbook example of letting an opportunity slip through one’s fingers. With the annual Winter Walk events, the City wisely took advantage of the Central Subway construction to pilot what a pedestrian-only street would look like and if it would work,” wrote Adam Greenfield, who advocated for the permanent pedestrianization of the street. “The results were clear: The public loved the results, business boomed, and traffic still moved.”

But, reported the Examiner, such proposals were shut down before they got very far by late Chinatown advocate Rose Pak.

The 8, 8AX, 8BX, and the 91 will be rerouted down the street starting on Monday. There’s still a construction crane working on Stockton alongside Union Square, so the 30-Stockton will continue to divert, according to SFMTA head Ed Reiskin, who was present for the re-opening of the street today.

Unfortunately, those buses will share Stockton Street with private, single-occupancy cars.

“It could have become a north-south bicycle corridor, the only decent one between the Embarcadero and Polk. It could have remained a pedestrian promenade, like the one we have enjoyed every December for the past few years. Or some combination of transitway, bikeway, and promenade,” wrote Livable City’s Tom Radulovich, in an email to Streetsblog. “Putting Stockton back exactly as it was before was the worst possible outcome, but unfortunately its the outcome we’re stuck with once again. For how long who knows, but hopefully not for too long.”

“The City should have seized this momentum and extended the Winter Walk pilot through the year, while continuing to collect data. Instead, it listened only to a subset of the population make unsubstantiated claims and ignore everything else,” added Greenfield.

Will SFMTA reconsider any of these possibilities? Is some kind of transit, bike and/or pedestrian treatment still possible? “Talk to Chinatown,” Reiskin told Streetsblog.

  • theqin

    Surprising they didn’t try again after Rose Pak passed.

  • SFnative74

    Short-sighted fear + bruised ego = lost opportunity

  • Mario Tanev

    The fact that they didn’t bother reinstalling the trolley wires before reopening so that 30 and 45 can shave 5 minutes tells you something about the city’s priorities.

    Reiskin’s answer is a cynical admission that no public process was followed for this decision, and instead it was made by pressure from a single interest group.

    Projects that go through a public process get death by a thousand cuts. That’s why we cannot have good things.

  • Seriously…give it a rest. We all know we can’t have nice things in the city, like parks and public plazas because they are quickly taken over by homeless and drug addicts.

    As much as I am a pro-transit resident, I must remind you that cars need to move around the city too. Stockton is one of the few direct routes used by cars, commercial vehicles and buses from the northern part of the city to SOMA and Mission Bay.

  • Take the cars off Stockton and people would then complain that surrounding side streets have more traffic.

    The city and entire Bay Area completely FAIL at providing reasonable alternatives to car ownership. BART merely shuttles people in/out from the peninsula and East Bay. Our “light rail” is just a glorified streetcar system that pales in comparison to the original extensive streetcar system we used to have. Add millions more Bay Area residents to the mix who are forced to live further out in more “affordable” areas where transit is even less reliable and available than SF and this is just scrapes the surface of why people aren’t ditching their cars.

  • Thanks, Tom R. You are clearly an idea person. Kudos to you for that. Now actually get to the root of the problem and fix it. How about having coffee with Scott Wiener to execute his master subway plan for SF that he keeps reminding us he has. Or, at least he used to.

  • sf in sf

    If only we could’ve done a 6-year pilot program of closing Stockton to cars and see if it worked.

  • jcb100

    Other major cities round the world are pedestrianizing their centers, and has proved popular, with the exception of Mr Toads, so why not here. Pedestrianization brings people onto the street, the increased foot traffic is better for shops, and the areas have improved air quality. Why did the city not consider this for Stockton – really from Market to Post so that Union Square can be connected.

