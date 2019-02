Today’s Headlines

Seven Ways Transportation will Change in Mission Bay (BizTimes)

More on Dumbarton (MercNews)

BART Has no Plans for Housing at Lafayette Station (EastBayTimes)

S.F. Clears In-law Apartment Application Backlog (SFChron)

500 Years to Meet Housing Goals at Current Rate (EastBayTimes)

Flawed Metrics on City Housing Requirements (SFChron)

‘SoMa West’ District? (SFWeekly)

Bike Rack Requests Rise (SFExaminer)

Hit-and-Run Motorist Kills Pedestrian in Richmond District (Hoodline)

More on Vision for Civic Center (SFChron)

S.F. Architecture Map (SFChron)

Commentary: A More Compassionate Approach to Homelessness (SFExaminer)

