This Week: Light up the Night, Sansome and Battery Project, Good Government Awards

sblog_calendar_cookie (1)

Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:

  • Tuesday Light up the Night. This is the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition’s annual bike light distribution campaign. SFBC volunteers will install hundreds of white front lights and red back lights on bicycles for people riding in the dark. To make sure that the bicycle lights go to those who need them the most, they keep the distribution locations a secret. Tuesday, March 5 , 5-8 p.m. Sign up to volunteer on their website.
  • Wednesday Barbary Coast Neighborhood Association Meeting for Sansome and Battery Connections Project. Join SFMTA for a meeting about the Sansome and Battery Connections Project followed by discussion. The meeting is open to the public. Wednesday, March 6, 5-6:30 p.m., EQ Offices, 25 Broadway, S.F.
  • Wednesday Good Government Awards. For the past 39 years, the Good Government Awards have recognized outstanding job performance for those serving the City and County of San Francisco. Join SPUR as they celebrate this year’s awardees. Wednesday, March 6, 5:30-8 p.m., San Francisco City Hall, 1 Dr Carlton B Goodlett Pl.
  • Wednesday Public Art in San Francisco. Want to know what the San Francisco Arts Commission has been up to lately? This month for ‘Meet the Expert’ SFMTA will be hearing from Jackie von Treskow from the Civic Art Collection and Public Art Program. Come learn about their latest work throughout the city and their plans for new work coming to the Van Ness Improvement Project. Wednesday, March 6,  6-7:30 p.m., 1245 Van Ness Ave., S.F.
  • Thursday Women Bike Book Club. Discuss biking, feminism, and the intersection of the two. Everyone is welcome. Thursday, March 7, 6-7:30 p.m., Paradise Park Cafe at Alcatraz & San Pablo, Oakland.
  • Saturday Community Bicycle Workshop at Denman Middle School. Bring your family, friends, bikes and helmets to a free Community Bicycle Workshop at a shared-use schoolyard in District 11. Saturday, March 9, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., James Denman Middle School, 241 Oneida Ave., S.F.
  • Sunday Sunday Streets Mission. From Duboce Ave to 26th St, Valencia Street transforms into to a car-free community space for all to enjoy. Join the international open streets movement to reclaim open space for public use. Sunday, March 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Valencia St between 26th St and Duboce St.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

  • LazyReader

    Government giving awards to itself and public art, aka distractions from the cities real problems.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

This Week: Urban Film Fest, Swiss Rail, Urban Train Stations

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Monday starts tonight! (and runs until Sunday) San Francisco Urban Film Festival. The SF Urban Film Fest (SFUFF) is a unique film festival that focuses on cities and civic engagement inspired by great storytelling. The festival believes compelling stories can help shape urbanist ideas, practice, and project […]

This Week: Bike Lights, Carlson Boulevard, Holiday Lights

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Tuesday Light up the Night. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition’s Light up the Night is an annual bike-light distribution campaign done in conjunction with Bay Area Bicycle Law. Volunteers install hundreds of white front lights and red back lights on bicycles for people riding in the dark. […]
sblog_calendar_cookie

This Week: Learn from Tokyo, Light up the Night, Priced Out

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Tuesday More to Learn from Tokyo. Tokyo, as a high-tech, globally connected waterfront city that contends with frequent earthquakes, is a fascinating counterpoint to the Bay Area. It has one of the world’s best transportation systems and has built enough housing to remain affordable. Come hear about a […]