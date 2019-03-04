This Week: Light up the Night, Sansome and Battery Project, Good Government Awards
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Tuesday Light up the Night. This is the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition’s annual bike light distribution campaign. SFBC volunteers will install hundreds of white front lights and red back lights on bicycles for people riding in the dark. To make sure that the bicycle lights go to those who need them the most, they keep the distribution locations a secret. Tuesday, March 5 , 5-8 p.m. Sign up to volunteer on their website.
- Wednesday Barbary Coast Neighborhood Association Meeting for Sansome and Battery Connections Project. Join SFMTA for a meeting about the Sansome and Battery Connections Project followed by discussion. The meeting is open to the public. Wednesday, March 6, 5-6:30 p.m., EQ Offices, 25 Broadway, S.F.
- Wednesday Good Government Awards. For the past 39 years, the Good Government Awards have recognized outstanding job performance for those serving the City and County of San Francisco. Join SPUR as they celebrate this year’s awardees. Wednesday, March 6, 5:30-8 p.m., San Francisco City Hall, 1 Dr Carlton B Goodlett Pl.
- Wednesday Public Art in San Francisco. Want to know what the San Francisco Arts Commission has been up to lately? This month for ‘Meet the Expert’ SFMTA will be hearing from Jackie von Treskow from the Civic Art Collection and Public Art Program. Come learn about their latest work throughout the city and their plans for new work coming to the Van Ness Improvement Project. Wednesday, March 6, 6-7:30 p.m., 1245 Van Ness Ave., S.F.
- Thursday Women Bike Book Club. Discuss biking, feminism, and the intersection of the two. Everyone is welcome. Thursday, March 7, 6-7:30 p.m., Paradise Park Cafe at Alcatraz & San Pablo, Oakland.
- Saturday Community Bicycle Workshop at Denman Middle School. Bring your family, friends, bikes and helmets to a free Community Bicycle Workshop at a shared-use schoolyard in District 11. Saturday, March 9, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., James Denman Middle School, 241 Oneida Ave., S.F.
- Sunday Sunday Streets Mission. From Duboce Ave to 26th St, Valencia Street transforms into to a car-free community space for all to enjoy. Join the international open streets movement to reclaim open space for public use. Sunday, March 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Valencia St between 26th St and Duboce St.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.