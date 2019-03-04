Today’s Headlines
- Bus Upgrades on Track in East Oakland (SFChron)
- Profile on the Cable Car Chief (SFExaminer)
- Fireworks at Powell BART (SFExaminer)
- Caltrain Has Minor Derailments (EastBayTimes)
- Gavin Newsom Talks HSR With High Schoolers (Verde)
- HSR is Elusive in U.S. (WSJ)
- Vallejo’s New Ferry (EastBayTimes)
- More on Facebook and Dumbarton Train (SFChron)
- Cyclist Seriously Injured in Albany (Berkeleyside)
- Cities Push Back Against CASA (EastBayTimes)
- Plans for Embarcadero Navigation Center (SFChron)
- Bayview Market Closing (Hoodline)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA