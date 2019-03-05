Today’s Headlines

Horrible Week for Vision Zero (SFWeekly)

Pedestrian Injured in Forest Hill (SFExaminer)

Caltrans to Reroute MacArthur Maze Traffic to Oakland Streets (SFChron)

Response to Trump Plan to Withhold HSR Funds (SFChron, CNBC)

More Pedestrian Victim Blaming (EastBayTimes)

More on Ford GoBike Approval Process (SFExaminer)

The Bike Rack Battles (BayCityBeacon)

Bills to Make Cities Build Build Build (SFChron)

Lawmaker Wants to Know Numbers of Homeless Students (SFChron)

Civic Center Plan Includes Closing a Block of Grove (Hoodline)

How a Bank Became a Tech Hub (SFChron)

Streets are for Hawks Too (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA