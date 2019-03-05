Today’s Headlines

  • Horrible Week for Vision Zero (SFWeekly)
  • Pedestrian Injured in Forest Hill (SFExaminer)
  • Caltrans to Reroute MacArthur Maze Traffic to Oakland Streets (SFChron)
  • Response to Trump Plan to Withhold HSR Funds (SFChron, CNBC)
  • More Pedestrian Victim Blaming (EastBayTimes)
  • More on Ford GoBike Approval Process (SFExaminer)
  • The Bike Rack Battles (BayCityBeacon)
  • Bills to Make Cities Build Build Build (SFChron)
  • Lawmaker Wants to Know Numbers of Homeless Students (SFChron)
  • Civic Center Plan Includes Closing a Block of Grove (Hoodline)
  • How a Bank Became a Tech Hub (SFChron)
  • Streets are for Hawks Too (SFExaminer)

  • mx

    I saw a tweet comparing the MacArthur Maze project to siting a single GoBike station. Caltrans approves the massively disruptive reconstruction of hundreds of millions of dollars worth of freeway interchanges with virtually no public input, but it takes two+ years and dozens of community meetings to build a single bikeshare station.