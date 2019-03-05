Today’s Headlines
- Horrible Week for Vision Zero (SFWeekly)
- Pedestrian Injured in Forest Hill (SFExaminer)
- Caltrans to Reroute MacArthur Maze Traffic to Oakland Streets (SFChron)
- Response to Trump Plan to Withhold HSR Funds (SFChron, CNBC)
- More Pedestrian Victim Blaming (EastBayTimes)
- More on Ford GoBike Approval Process (SFExaminer)
- The Bike Rack Battles (BayCityBeacon)
- Bills to Make Cities Build Build Build (SFChron)
- Lawmaker Wants to Know Numbers of Homeless Students (SFChron)
- Civic Center Plan Includes Closing a Block of Grove (Hoodline)
- How a Bank Became a Tech Hub (SFChron)
- Streets are for Hawks Too (SFExaminer)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA