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Headlines, April 21

8:32 AM PDT on April 21, 2026
Headlines, April 21
  • Plan to Improve Muni Service on California Street (SFExaminer)
  • Reducing Vandalism on Transit with Fare Gates (Atlantic)
  • BART Fixing Lights in Transbay Tube (SFChron)
  • More on 19th Avenue Repaving (GGXpress)
  • Can You Tell E-Bikes and E-Motos Apart? (SFChron)
  • Oakland Paying Out to Cyclists Seriously Injured by Potholes (Oaklandside)
  • Oakland Failing to Deter Sideshows (Oaklandside)
  • Man Killed by Driver in Oakland Identified (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
  • Sign S.F.’s Office Market isn’t Recovered (SFChron)
  • Will They Ever Finish a Building on Mission? (MissionLocal)
  • Letters: Someone Has to Point out that Housing People is More Important than Car Storage? (SFChron)
  • Commentary: The ‘Yes in My Backyard’ Mindset (SFExaminer)

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