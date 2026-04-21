Headlines, April 21
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Bill to Exempt L.A. from Housing Density Near-Transit Bill Heads to the Senate Housing Committee Tomorrow
L.A. Metro and many Southern California city leaders are pushing for SB 1361, which would essentially carve L.A. County out from last year's pro-transit-oriented housing legislation SB 79
The post Bill to Exempt L.A. from Housing Density Near-Transit Bill Heads to the Senate Housing Committee Tomorrow appeared first on Streetsblog California.