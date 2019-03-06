Geary BRT and Safety Project Break Ground

But even at this ceremony celebrating Geary improvements, officials acknowledge it should have been a subway--and that the city continues to fall behind on Vision Zero

Mayor London Breed at today's ceremony. Photos Streetsblog/Rudick
Mayor London Breed at today's ceremony. Photos Streetsblog/Rudick

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

Mayor London Breed said the city’s Geary Bus Rapid Transit Project should have been rail. “A subway on Geary was my dream, but we’re doing the next best thing,” she added at a groundbreaking event Wednesday afternoon in the gymnasium of the Buchanan YMCA.

That “next best thing” consists of a series of bus improvement projects for the Geary 38, which, with its 54,000 riders per day, is one of the busiest bus lines in the country. That means bus-only lanes along much of the length of Geary, although only portions of it will have the buses in the center of the street–the option preferred by transit advocates. Still, given the high ridership on the 38, even modest time savings add up. Supervisor Vallie Brown, whose district encompasses Japantown and the Fillmore, pointed out that the projected time savings is only a few minutes, but if added up collectively for all riders, it comes to 18,000 hours a week saved.

Art Torres, SFMTA Chair Malcolm Heinicke, Karen Kai, the Mayor, a
SFMTA Chair Malcolm Heinicke, Mayor Breed, Public Works director Mohammed Nuru and other officials at today’s staged groundbreaking ceremony

While the event was billed as a groundbreaking, in reality major civil construction on Geary started last month. And painted, side-running, bus-only lanes were added last year. As previously reported, the $35 million Geary Rapid project is an outgrowth of SFMTA’s long-planned–and long-delayed–Geary Bus Rapid Transit project. It’s now split (and re-branded) into two parts. The “Geary Rapid” will bring improvements from Market Street to Stanyan and is already under way. The second part, west of Stanyan, will come later. Today’s symbolic groundbreaking kicks off traffic signal upgrades, roadway repaving, new crosswalks and sidewalk extensions, or “bulbouts,” that help make bus service more reliable and the corridor safer for people walking. Major civil construction is expected to continue until the spring of 2021.

The Geary Rapid project will attempt to reconnect Bucannan and other streets ripped apart by sections of Geary that are effectively ground-level freeways.
The Geary Rapid project will attempt to reconnect Buchanan and other streets ripped apart by sections of Geary that are effectively ground-level freeways.

The improvements should be especially welcome to residents of the Fillmore and Japantown communities, where the groundbreaking was held. There will be a new signalized crosswalk at Buchanan. And later this year, the pedestrian bridge over Geary at Steiner will be replaced by surface level crosswalks with medians.

A rendering of the new surface level crosswalks that will help reconnect the neighborhoods. Image: SFMTA
A rendering of the new surface level crosswalks that will help reconnect the neighborhoods. Image: SFMTA

“This is a project that will help in many ways with pedestrian safety,” said Jodie Medeiros, executive director of Walk San Francisco.

She added that she was glad the mayor is using the event to push for safer streets throughout the city.

“People are driving too fast,” said the mayor at the event. “I want you all to slow down and we have to be better at making our city safe.” She also said she wants people held accountable when they violate the law. Also today, the mayor directed the SFPD to increase enforcement of behaviors most likely to result in a severe or fatal collision: “speeding, violating the pedestrian right-of-way in a crosswalk, running red lights, running stop signs, and failing to yield while turning… she wants the SFPD to increase the number of citations and to meet the so-called ‘focus-on-the-five’ goal of issuing at least 50 percent of citations to these top five traffic violations,” her office wrote in an official release.

She’s also ordering that the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) to “develop a policy that requires SFMTA staff to move forward with quick, near-term safety enhancements on high injury corridors, including paint, safety posts, and temporary sidewalk extensions.”

The orders come in the wake of four serious crashes over the past few daysleaving two people dead and at least two more seriously injured, according to a statement from SFMTA: “These crashes happened in four different neighborhoods–the Tenderloin, Pacific Heights, the Excelsior and Forest Hill. Ongoing police investigations mean that the details of these crashes will continue to emerge in the days ahead.”

“We have to get better at making our city safe,” added Breed at today’s event.

  • Jason Leman

    so still no enforcement by our wonderful mayor on jay walking in the city? Especially in downtown it would cut down on accidents

  • crazyvag

    How can a driver be so distracted that he doesn’t see a human in front of his vehicle? Not to justify jaywalking but I never go so fast as I can’t stop or don’t notice a child running into the lane.

  • LazyReader

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/06ac84f519318c2b667f84507ca282a754c3a3f56f95114e8988bacc59ea3942.jpg Or an underground bus tunnel. The bottom line is that rail transit is extremely expensive to build and maintain. The clickety clack of steel wheels and steel rail. Nothing says that the subways have to be rail. Why not start planning
    to replace the trains with driverless electric buses? Capital costs are
    far lower (railcars cost about ten times as much as buses, and three or
    more times as much after adjusting for capacities and lifespans),
    maintenance costs are far lower, and–if the buses are driverless, which
    should be technically easy to implement on former rapid transit
    routes–the operating costs will be a lot lower.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Today’s Headlines

By Rob Poole |
Mother of Bicyclist Killed by Muni Driver Wants a Safer Market Street (KQED) SFMTA Approves 18-Month Pilot Program for Car-Free Powell, Begins Dec. 4 (SF Bay) SF Supervisors Approve Transit Sustainability Fee for New Development (SF Examiner) Two Geary Pedestrian Bridges to be Removed for BRT (Hoodline) Jogger Hit by Driver at Post and Hyde […]

Today’s Headlines

By Rob Poole |
Planning Commission Approves Warriors Arena, Mission Bay Alliance Still Concerned About Traffic (CBS) More on Opposition to Pedestrian Bridge Demolition for Geary BRT (SF Exam) Oakland Development on City-Owned Land Planned to Have 350 Parking Spaces (East Bay Express) Oakland Driver Killed After Crashing Into Tree on I-580 Ramp (SF Gate, NBC) Milpitas Pedestrian Killed Crossing […]

Today’s Headlines

By Stan Parkford |
SUV Driver Intentionally Strikes 27-Year-Old Man at Mission and 17th Streets (SF Examiner) Stolen Minivan Driver Who Killed Zachary Watson Charged With Murder (SFGate, SF Examiner) Enrique Peñalosa on Geary and Van Ness BRT: Why Keep the Parking? (SF Examiner) More on the Proposed Golden Gate Bridge Bike/Ped Toll (SFGate, CBS, ABC); SFBC Petitions Against it Sean Parker Says He […]

Today’s Headlines

By Rob Poole |
Geary BRT Draft EIR Shows 15 Minutes of Saved Travel Time, But Project Still Needs Funding (SF Bay) Gov. Brown Signs Legislation Making Muni Bus Camera Enforcement Permanent (ABC, SF Bay) BART and Muni Rank High on Transit Report Card, According to Next 10 (Biz Times) Bay Bridge Designer Warns Caltrans East Span Cables Subject to […]
The County Transportation Authority warming up for a long afternoon and evening of comments before the final approval of the EIR for Geary BRT. Photo: Streetsblog

Geary Bus Rapid Transit Study Approved by County Transportation Authority

By Roger Rudick |
Yesterday evening at San Francisco City Hall, the County Transportation Authority Board unanimously approved the Geary Bus Rapid Transit project’s design and Final Environmental Impact Report (EIR). The approval brings the $300 million project, which has been a decade in the making, one step closer to fruition. For any readers just getting up to speed on […]