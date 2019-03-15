Today’s Headlines
- Vision Zero Goals Slipping Further out of Reach (SFWeekly)
- More on Parking Removal on Howard (Curbed)
- Failed Inspections to Blame for Transit Center Cracks (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
- BART Works to Avoid Repeat of Saturday’s Shutdown (SFExaminer, SFChron, EastBayTimes)
- BART Add-Fare Machines Will Start Accepting Credit Cards (SFExaminer)
- BART Replacing Escalators (SFChron)
- More Housing on Mission Street (Socketsite)
- EPA Clears Massive S.F. Development (SFChron)
- Upper and Lower Solano Ave (SFChron)
- Housing on Fault Line in South City (DailyJournal)
- More Train Horns in San Jose (EastBayTimes)
