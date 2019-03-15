Today’s Headlines

Vision Zero Goals Slipping Further out of Reach (SFWeekly)

More on Parking Removal on Howard (Curbed)

Failed Inspections to Blame for Transit Center Cracks (SFChron, EastBayTimes)

BART Works to Avoid Repeat of Saturday’s Shutdown (SFExaminer, SFChron, EastBayTimes)

BART Add-Fare Machines Will Start Accepting Credit Cards (SFExaminer)

BART Replacing Escalators (SFChron)

More Housing on Mission Street (Socketsite)

EPA Clears Massive S.F. Development (SFChron)

Upper and Lower Solano Ave (SFChron)

Housing on Fault Line in South City (DailyJournal)

More Train Horns in San Jose (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA