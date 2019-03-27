Today’s Headlines

  • Muni Rail Scores Better but Still Badly (Curbed)
  • Is Congestion Pricing the Answer? (SFChron, Vice)
  • Vision Zero Breakdown (BayCityBeacon)
  • Saving S.F.’s Trees (SFExaminer)
  • City to Get Started on Seawall Work (SFExaminer)
  • More on SF Supes Attempting to Block Transit Density (Curbed)
  • Berkeley Affirms RV Ban (Berkeleyside, NBCBayArea)
  • California Sells $600 Million in HSR Bonds (NBCBayArea)
  • Cartoon: Traffic Misery and Thank Goodness for Bikes (KQED)
  • Commentary: Uber Tax Must go to Electric Vehicles (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Lower DUI Limit (MercNews)

