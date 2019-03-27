Today’s Headlines
- Muni Rail Scores Better but Still Badly (Curbed)
- Is Congestion Pricing the Answer? (SFChron, Vice)
- Vision Zero Breakdown (BayCityBeacon)
- Saving S.F.’s Trees (SFExaminer)
- City to Get Started on Seawall Work (SFExaminer)
- More on SF Supes Attempting to Block Transit Density (Curbed)
- Berkeley Affirms RV Ban (Berkeleyside, NBCBayArea)
- California Sells $600 Million in HSR Bonds (NBCBayArea)
- Cartoon: Traffic Misery and Thank Goodness for Bikes (KQED)
- Commentary: Uber Tax Must go to Electric Vehicles (SFChron)
- Commentary: Lower DUI Limit (MercNews)
