We Need Your Help

The Craiglist Charitable Foundation has been a stalwart supporter of the safe and livable streets movement for over a decade.

Earlier today, we learned that their priorities have changed and they are not planning to support any transportation advocacy groups this year. That will impact advocacy groups far and wide.

And while we thank the Craigslist Charitable Fund for all their support over the years, for Streetsblog San Francisco, this is a make-or-break moment.

Our budget now has a $25,000 hole. Without this money, we will burn through our reserves within a few months and will not be able to continue publishing in the way that we have been. We have just received a grant from the S.E.E.D. Fund and of course have an ongoing stream through advertisements so there is support for Streetsblog, but we can’t continue to support a full-time professional journalist without help.

Next week, we will be starting an official fundraising drive to make up the difference. We’ve already received a few donations, so we are confident that, with the help of our readers, we can carry on until we find a more permanent source of funds. If you have any ideas for people or organizations we should be reaching out to for ads, sponsorships, or grants, please don’t hesitate to contact Damien Newton, damien@streetsblog.org.

While the situation is serious, this drive is going to be one of joy and fun. We’ve survived for a decade as a small nonprofit media source, and have been able to make a difference in how the Bay Area thinks about transportation, leading to better projects on the ground and better policies made in the halls of power. And as great as the work of Bryan and Matthew and Michael and Aaron and Roger has been, those changes wouldn’t have happened without support and advocacy from all of you. Our readers rock!

If you appreciate what we do and have some disposable income, please hit the donation button and give whatever you can. No donation is too small.

Thanks.

Roger and Damien