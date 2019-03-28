Today’s Headlines

More on Congestion Pricing For S.F. (CBSLocal)

U.S. Cities Must Learn from Copenhagen (Curbed)

Uber/Lyft and the Gig Work Bill (SFChron)

Lyft Boasts it’s “The Reason I Don’t Own a Car” (SiliconValley)

S.F. Tech Workforce Still Growing (SFChron)

Tired of Polls that Say Everyone Wants to Leave? (Curbed)

Fight Over Embarcadero Navigation Center (SFChron)

South S.F. Tax Could Help Transportation (BizTimes)

Airport to Get Plug-In Battery Buses (SFExaminer)

Squirrels Ruin Road (MercNews)

Letter: Peninsula NIMBY Still Hates HSR (MercNews)

Commentary: Don’t Give A’s Exemptions on Ballpark (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA