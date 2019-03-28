Today’s Headlines

  • More on Congestion Pricing For S.F. (CBSLocal)
  • U.S. Cities Must Learn from Copenhagen (Curbed)
  • Uber/Lyft and the Gig Work Bill (SFChron)
  • Lyft Boasts it’s “The Reason I Don’t Own a Car” (SiliconValley)
  • S.F. Tech Workforce Still Growing (SFChron)
  • Tired of Polls that Say Everyone Wants to Leave? (Curbed)
  • Fight Over Embarcadero Navigation Center (SFChron)
  • South S.F. Tax Could Help Transportation (BizTimes)
  • Airport to Get Plug-In Battery Buses (SFExaminer)
  • Squirrels Ruin Road (MercNews)
  • Letter: Peninsula NIMBY Still Hates HSR (MercNews)
  • Commentary: Don’t Give A’s Exemptions on Ballpark (SFExaminer)

