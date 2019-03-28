Today’s Headlines
- More on Congestion Pricing For S.F. (CBSLocal)
- U.S. Cities Must Learn from Copenhagen (Curbed)
- Uber/Lyft and the Gig Work Bill (SFChron)
- Lyft Boasts it’s “The Reason I Don’t Own a Car” (SiliconValley)
- S.F. Tech Workforce Still Growing (SFChron)
- Tired of Polls that Say Everyone Wants to Leave? (Curbed)
- Fight Over Embarcadero Navigation Center (SFChron)
- South S.F. Tax Could Help Transportation (BizTimes)
- Airport to Get Plug-In Battery Buses (SFExaminer)
- Squirrels Ruin Road (MercNews)
- Letter: Peninsula NIMBY Still Hates HSR (MercNews)
- Commentary: Don’t Give A’s Exemptions on Ballpark (SFExaminer)
