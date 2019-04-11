Today’s Headlines
- Getting Doored on Valencia (SFChron)
- More on Walk to Work Day (SFChron, SFBay)
- Muni Ends T-Third Switchbacks (SFChron)
- Chase Center Will Depend on Transit (KTVU)
- Transbay Transit Center Could Reopen in June (SFExaminer, SFChron)
- L-Taraval to Turn 100 (SFExaminer)
- New East Cut Public Space (Curbed)
- Mayor Asks Companies to Pay Homeless Tax (Curbed)
- Outer Richmond to Host ‘Art and Music Walk’ (Hoodline)
- Legal Advice for Scooterist Injured when Brakes Failed (SFExaminer)
- Letter: Silicon Valley NIMBYs Get Ready for SB 50 Fight (EastBayTimes)
