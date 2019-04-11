Today’s Headlines

  • Getting Doored on Valencia (SFChron)
  • More on Walk to Work Day (SFChron, SFBay)
  • Muni Ends T-Third Switchbacks (SFChron)
  • Chase Center Will Depend on Transit (KTVU)
  • Transbay Transit Center Could Reopen in June (SFExaminer, SFChron)
  • L-Taraval to Turn 100 (SFExaminer)
  • New East Cut Public Space (Curbed)
  • Mayor Asks Companies to Pay Homeless Tax (Curbed)
  • Outer Richmond to Host ‘Art and Music Walk’ (Hoodline)
  • Legal Advice for Scooterist Injured when Brakes Failed (SFExaminer)
  • Letter: Silicon Valley NIMBYs Get Ready for SB 50 Fight (EastBayTimes)

