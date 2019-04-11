Today’s Headlines

Getting Doored on Valencia (SFChron)

More on Walk to Work Day (SFChron, SFBay)

Muni Ends T-Third Switchbacks (SFChron)

Chase Center Will Depend on Transit (KTVU)

Transbay Transit Center Could Reopen in June (SFExaminer, SFChron)

L-Taraval to Turn 100 (SFExaminer)

New East Cut Public Space (Curbed)

Mayor Asks Companies to Pay Homeless Tax (Curbed)

Outer Richmond to Host ‘Art and Music Walk’ (Hoodline)

Legal Advice for Scooterist Injured when Brakes Failed (SFExaminer)

Letter: Silicon Valley NIMBYs Get Ready for SB 50 Fight (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA