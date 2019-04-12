Today’s Headlines

BART General Manager to Retire (SFChron, SFExaminer, EastBayTimes)

Two Views on BART Security (SFExaminer)

More on Polk Street Project (SFNews)

Majority Backs Transit Housing Bill (Curbed)

How NIMBYs Exacerbate Homeless Situations (Curbed)

Homeless Shelters in Every District? (SFExaminer, SFChron)

SF Passes NY as Costliest Place to Live (SFChron)

Affordable Housing Approved on Cayuga (SFChron)

Cyclist Struck by Hit-and-Run Motorist Dies (Berkeleyside)

Lyft to Build Public Parks? (Bloomberg)

Market Street’s Lost Cinema District (SFChron)

Commentary: How to Adapt to Sea Level Rise (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA