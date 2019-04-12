Today’s Headlines
- BART General Manager to Retire (SFChron, SFExaminer, EastBayTimes)
- Two Views on BART Security (SFExaminer)
- More on Polk Street Project (SFNews)
- Majority Backs Transit Housing Bill (Curbed)
- How NIMBYs Exacerbate Homeless Situations (Curbed)
- Homeless Shelters in Every District? (SFExaminer, SFChron)
- SF Passes NY as Costliest Place to Live (SFChron)
- Affordable Housing Approved on Cayuga (SFChron)
- Cyclist Struck by Hit-and-Run Motorist Dies (Berkeleyside)
- Lyft to Build Public Parks? (Bloomberg)
- Market Street’s Lost Cinema District (SFChron)
- Commentary: How to Adapt to Sea Level Rise (SFChron)
