Today’s Headlines

Muni Trains Delivered with Defective Doors (SFExaminer)

Coupler Failure on Muni Train (NBCBayArea)

More on Ferry Service Coming to Mission Bay (Curbed)

More on JUMP and GoBike Brake Problems (Curbed)

Cyclist Hit in SoMa, Pedestrian in Upper Haight (Hoodline)

Teens Ask City Hall for Safer Street (SFExaminer)

Bike & Roll to School Week (SFExaminer)

Piedmont Leans Towards Traffic Calming Measures (EastBayTimes)

Fewer Injuries in Berkeley in March (Berkeleyside)

Pre-1906 Building Shows How S.F. Has Changed (SFChron)

Cupertino to Launch Shuttle Program (EastBayTimes)

Funding Gap on Treasure Island Affordable Housing (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA