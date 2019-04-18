Today’s Headlines
- Muni Trains Delivered with Defective Doors (SFExaminer)
- Coupler Failure on Muni Train (NBCBayArea)
- More on Ferry Service Coming to Mission Bay (Curbed)
- More on JUMP and GoBike Brake Problems (Curbed)
- Cyclist Hit in SoMa, Pedestrian in Upper Haight (Hoodline)
- Teens Ask City Hall for Safer Street (SFExaminer)
- Bike & Roll to School Week (SFExaminer)
- Piedmont Leans Towards Traffic Calming Measures (EastBayTimes)
- Fewer Injuries in Berkeley in March (Berkeleyside)
- Pre-1906 Building Shows How S.F. Has Changed (SFChron)
- Cupertino to Launch Shuttle Program (EastBayTimes)
- Funding Gap on Treasure Island Affordable Housing (SFExaminer)
