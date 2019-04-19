Today’s Headlines
- Students Demand Safety on East Oakland Street (EastBayTimes)
- Naming Chinatown’s Subway Station (EpochTimes)
- No BART Service this Weekend, Concord-Pleasant Hill (Curbed)
- Shimano Denies Brakes were the Problem on JUMP/GoBikes (SFExaminer)
- More on SFMTA Scooter Demographic Data (Quartz)
- On In-Law Units (SFChron)
- Additional Buses for 420 Celebration (SFExaminer)
- Anti-Density NIMBY Claims Racism on Transit-Housing Bill (SFChron)
- Commentary: New Track for BART (SFChron)
- Commentary: Preserving Union Square (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Bike Safety Demands Turnouts on Mt. Diablo (EastBayTimes)
