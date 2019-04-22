This Week: Walking, Flexible Transit, Community Repair Night
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Tuesday The End of Walking? It’s really easy to get things delivered, call a ride-hail, or grab a scooter. So how can we encourage ‘active transportation’–walking and biking–in this new era of convenience? Public health and mobility experts will discuss the role that design and policy play in supporting active transportation. Tuesday, April 23, 6 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Wednesday Strategies for Achieving Flexible Transit. Ride-hail, bike-share, scooters, microtransit–new mobility options are changing the transportation ecosystem. Can these modes become the catalyst for a flexible transit system? Wednesday, April 24, 12:30 p.m., SPUR San Jose, 76 South First Street, San Jose.
- Wednesday Community Repair Night. Want an opportunity to practice working on bikes? Are you an experienced mechanic who wants to donate your skills to help make sure all San Franciscans have affordable transportation? Join the SFBC for its monthly repair night, when they’ll be fixing up bikes to get them ready to give away at future Community Bike Builds. Snacks and beverages provided. Wednesday, April 24, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Venue will be provided upon registration. Phone: 415-431-2453, Email: education [at] sfbike.org.
- Thursday Future of Cities. Governor Newsom proposes to build 3.5 million units statewide by 2025. What is the feasibility of such a plan? Can it truly achieve its goals across a state where developable and transit-accessible land is scarce and NIMBYism is fierce? Thursday, April 25, 4 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Thursday Van Ness BRT Community Advisory Committee. This committee meets monthly to provide community guidance and input on the Van Ness BRT project. Thursday, April 25, 6 p.m., Union Square Conference Room, Floor 7, 1 South Van Ness Avenue, S.F.
- Saturday Spring Ride: Mt. Diablo from Pleasant Hill BART. Full ride is forty miles with 4,000 feet of climbing, or, without the summit, 31 miles with 2,400 feet of climbing. You’ll join Bike East Bay for a warmup along the Iron Horse Trail before turning into Mt. Diablo State Park and beginning the climb to the South Gate. They’ll regroup before heading back down the mountain via the North Gate and back to BART. Saturday, April 27, 8:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 1365 Treat Blvd., Pleasant Hill BART Station, Walnut Creek.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.