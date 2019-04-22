This Week: Walking, Flexible Transit, Community Repair Night

sblog_calendar_cookie (1)

Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:

  • Tuesday The End of Walking? It’s really easy to get things delivered, call a ride-hail, or grab a scooter. So how can we encourage ‘active transportation’–walking and biking–in this new era of convenience? Public health and mobility experts will discuss the role that design and policy play in supporting active transportation. Tuesday, April 23, 6 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
  • Wednesday Strategies for Achieving Flexible Transit. Ride-hail, bike-share, scooters, microtransit–new mobility options are changing the transportation ecosystem. Can these modes become the catalyst for a flexible transit system? Wednesday, April 24, 12:30 p.m., SPUR San Jose, 76 South First Street, San Jose.
  • Wednesday Community Repair Night. Want an opportunity to practice working on bikes? Are you an experienced mechanic who wants to donate your skills to help make sure all San Franciscans have affordable transportation? Join the SFBC for its monthly repair night, when they’ll be fixing up bikes to get them ready to give away at future Community Bike Builds. Snacks and beverages provided. Wednesday, April 24, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Venue will be provided upon registration. Phone: 415-431-2453, Email: education [at] sfbike.org.
  • Thursday Future of Cities. Governor Newsom proposes to build 3.5 million units statewide by 2025. What is the feasibility of such a plan? Can it truly achieve its goals across a state where developable and transit-accessible land is scarce and NIMBYism is fierce? Thursday, April 25, 4 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
  • Thursday Van Ness BRT Community Advisory Committee. This committee meets monthly to provide community guidance and input on the Van Ness BRT project. Thursday, April 25, 6 p.m., Union Square Conference Room, Floor 7, 1 South Van Ness Avenue, S.F.
  • Saturday Spring Ride: Mt. Diablo from Pleasant Hill BART. Full ride is forty miles with 4,000 feet of climbing, or, without the summit, 31 miles with 2,400 feet of climbing. You’ll join Bike East Bay for a warmup along the Iron Horse Trail before turning into Mt. Diablo State Park and beginning the climb to the South Gate. They’ll regroup before heading back down the mountain via the North Gate and back to BART. Saturday, April 27, 8:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 1365 Treat Blvd., Pleasant Hill BART Station, Walnut Creek.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

sblog_calendar_cookie

This Week: Bicycle Advisory Committee, Resilient Richmond, San Jose River

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Monday/tonight! Bicycle Advisory Committee. The committee meets to consider bicycle transportation projects and policies and to make recommendations to the Board of Supervisors, the Municipal Transportation Agency, the County Transportation Authority, the San Francisco Police Department, and other City and County of San Francisco agencies. Monday/tonight! April 23, 6:30-7:30 p.m., City […]

This Week: 5-Fulton Workshop and Sunday Streets Chinatown

By Robert Prinz |
This week, the SF Bicycle Coalition leads two more bike lane appreciation rides, the SFMTA asks for input on a new 5-Fulton Limited line, and Sunday Streets returns to Chinatown. Here are all the highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Tuesday and Thursday: SFBC Love Your Lanes Celebration. The SFBC will be in the Mission on Tuesday and NOPA on Thursday for a […]
sblog_calendar_cookie (1)

This Week: Scooters in Oakland, Mayor Schaaf, Downtown San Jose

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Tuesday Scooters in Oakland. Electric scooters began dotting Oakland’s streets late in 2018 and soon thereafter became a popular way to zip around the city–as well as a challenge for the city’s department of transportation. The agency reacted by implementing new plans and policies and is now conducting […]
sblog_calendar_cookie

This Week: Balboa Reservoir, Geary Rapid, Wayfinding

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Monday/tonight! Balboa Reservoir Master Plan. The team of AvalonBay Communities and BRIDGE Housing, with Mission Housing, Pacific Union Development Company, and Habitat for Humanity of Greater San Francisco, has been selected for the Balboa Reservoir project. Come join the Community Advisory Committee to discuss their development proposal and next […]
sblog_calendar_cookie (1)

This Week: Scooter Town Hall, Bicycle Advisory, Bayview Plan

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Monday/tonight! Oakland Scooter Town Hall. Make your voice heard as OakDOT develops new rules and regulations. Learn how to safely operate a scooter, hear what scooter companies are doing to address concerns. Monday/tonight! Oct. 22, 5-7 p.m., 1 Frank H Ogawa Plaza, Council Chambers, Oakland. Monday/tonight! Bicycle Advisory Committee. The committee meets monthly to […]