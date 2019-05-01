Today’s Headlines

  • Supervisor Haney Wants More Infra to Clean Up Streets (Curbed)
  • Costs of Cleaning up the Tenderloin (SFChron)
  • Naming Chinatown Subway After Rose Pak (SFExaminer, SFBay)
  • Map of S.F. Architecture (SFChron)
  • Housing Sales Drop Off (SFChron)
  • Finding Places for RV Parking (SFExaminer)
  • Grocery Finally Coming to West Oakland (SFChron)
  • More on Bird Scooters New Plan (SFGate, SFExaminer)
  • Berkeley to Sue U.C. Over Housing (Berkeleyside)
  • Cartoon: Muni Door that Works (KQED)
  • Commentary: NIMBYs, Hypocrisy, and the Embarcadero Navigation Center (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Replacing Muni Director Not Enough, Needs Investment Too (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA