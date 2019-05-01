Today’s Headlines
- Supervisor Haney Wants More Infra to Clean Up Streets (Curbed)
- Costs of Cleaning up the Tenderloin (SFChron)
- Naming Chinatown Subway After Rose Pak (SFExaminer, SFBay)
- Map of S.F. Architecture (SFChron)
- Housing Sales Drop Off (SFChron)
- Finding Places for RV Parking (SFExaminer)
- Grocery Finally Coming to West Oakland (SFChron)
- More on Bird Scooters New Plan (SFGate, SFExaminer)
- Berkeley to Sue U.C. Over Housing (Berkeleyside)
- Cartoon: Muni Door that Works (KQED)
- Commentary: NIMBYs, Hypocrisy, and the Embarcadero Navigation Center (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Replacing Muni Director Not Enough, Needs Investment Too (SFChron)
