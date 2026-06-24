Skip to content
Sponsored

Thanks to our advertising sponsor -

today's headlines

Headlines, June 24

8:47 AM PDT on June 24, 2026
Headlines, June 24
  • BART’s Real if Uneven Recovery (SFChron)
  • More on Ocean Avenue Transit Lanes (SFChron)
  • San Mateo Thrives with a Car-Free Main Street (ABC7)
  • Oakland Roads are Getting Safer? (Oaklandside)
  • Dolores Park Came out of Nowhere, Wasn’t Wearing Hi-Vis (SFGate, SFChron)
  • And More Carnage (SFGate)
  • More on a Parking Enforcement Tracker App (SFGate)
  • San Jose Drivers Get to Keep Their Free Car Storage (EastBayTimes)
  • San Jose Seeks Input into Renaming Plaza de Cesar Chavez (KRON4)
  • Profiles of District 10 Supervisor Candidates (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: The SMART Victory and Other Marin Results (MarinIJ)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Share on Facebook Share on Reddit Share via Email Share on Bluesky
Photo of Roger Rudick
Roger Rudick

Read More:

today's headlines

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Safety

San Jose Activates Street Space and Brings Out the Crowds

Laura McCamy
June 24, 2026
Streetsblog USA |BUILD

Uber and Lyft Want Congress to Let Them Off the Hook

June 23, 2026
Safety

Oakland Update: Heavy Construction Finally Starts on Lakeshore Avenue Protected Bike Lane

June 23, 2026
Streetsblog California |CA Coastal Commission

Bill to Reform Coastal Commission Scaled Back, but Still Delivers Wins for Bicycle/Pedestrian Projects and Santa Monica

June 23, 2026
today's headlines

Headlines, June 23

June 23, 2026
See all posts