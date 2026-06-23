Oakland Update: Heavy Construction Finally Starts on Lakeshore Avenue Protected Bike Lane

Crews working on Lakeshore Avenue 's protected bike lane project in Oakland. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick
Steam rollers, earth movers, and construction crews were busy transforming Lakeshore Avenue in Oakland Tuesday afternoon, implementing a street redesign that will finally bring protected bike lanes to another portion of the lake.
This major construction will occur on Lakeshore Avenue in two phases:
Phase 1 (WEEK OF JUNE 22): East 18th Street to Brooklyn Avenue
Phase 2 (WEEK OF JULY 6): Brooklyn Avenue to MacArthur Boulevard
DRIVERS AND BICYCLISTS ARE ENCOURAGED TO USE OTHER ROUTES TO AVOID THE AREA FROM JUNE 22-26 AND FROM JULY 6-10.
Actually, cyclists don’t really have to change up that much—the adjacent mixed-use path along the east side of the lake will remain open. Either way, it should go without saying that everybody on one, two, four, or more wheels should “go slow, yield to pedestrians and pass with care,” wrote Bike East Bay’s Robert Prinz. That’s exactly what is happening in the photo below, also taken Tuesday afternoon:
During initial construction for the roadway portion of the project, the project team identified pavement failures that were more extensive than originally anticipated. Subsequent investigations also revealed shallow underground utility conflicts within the work area. To address these unforeseen conditions, the City project team and designer performed additional engineering analysis and redesigned portions of the project to avoid utility conflicts.
Previously, Lakeshore Avenue had the usual door-zone paint-only lanes that wedge cyclists between parked cars and moving traffic. Those lanes are now gone. When the project is completed, there will be a two-way lane protected by parking and a wide concrete buffer, as seen in the rendering above.
In 2023, on Lakeshore around Hanover Street, Maia Correia, 4, who was riding on the back of her father’s bike, was killed when a parked driver opened his door without looking. Maia, who was wearing a helmet, suffered a fatal brain injury in the crash.
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