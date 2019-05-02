Today’s Headlines

  • Pedestrian Seriously Injured at Divisadero and Sutter (SFGateSFExaminer)
  • Photos of Market Street Protest (SFExaminer)
  • New Red Light Cameras (KGO)
  • Steve Heminger for SFMTA Board (SFChron, SFExaminer)
  • Yesterday’s BART Delays (SFGate)
  • Violent Record of Officer Who Shot Oscar Grant (EastBayTimes)
  • More on Bird’s Return to S.F. (Curbed)
  • First Phase of HSR May Use Diesels (SFChron)
  • Building Block Approach to HSR (EastBayTimes)
  • Upper Haight Construction Update (Hoodline)
  • Blue Print to Battle Sea Level Rise (SFChron)
  • Commentary: A’s Ballpark will be Subsidized (EastBayTimes)

  • david vartanoff

    recently retired fox finds new henhouse

  • Richard Mlynarik

    If there’s any local single person who has done more to destroy public transportation, destroy the environment, and grotesquely enrich a very very very special coterie of contractors and consultants than Steve “Five Billion Dollar Bay Bridge Cost Overrun” Heminger, I’m yet to hear of or encounter such an individual.

    His record is long, consistent, and appalling.

    Just right for Muni — which he, as the sole and totally uncontrolled master of all the big bucks major regional funding sources for the last couple decades, has done so much to run into the ground, by putting appalling destructive costly rail disasters (BART to anywhere there aren’t riders, Muni Central Subway, High Speed Rail to Los Banos, etc, etc, etc) and catastophically bad freeway widenings (too many to even begin to list) ahead of anything that might make urban transit work, or anything that might get people out of cars.

    What a guy!