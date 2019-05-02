Today’s Headlines
- Pedestrian Seriously Injured at Divisadero and Sutter (SFGate, SFExaminer)
- Photos of Market Street Protest (SFExaminer)
- New Red Light Cameras (KGO)
- Steve Heminger for SFMTA Board (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- Yesterday’s BART Delays (SFGate)
- Violent Record of Officer Who Shot Oscar Grant (EastBayTimes)
- More on Bird’s Return to S.F. (Curbed)
- First Phase of HSR May Use Diesels (SFChron)
- Building Block Approach to HSR (EastBayTimes)
- Upper Haight Construction Update (Hoodline)
- Blue Print to Battle Sea Level Rise (SFChron)
- Commentary: A’s Ballpark will be Subsidized (EastBayTimes)
