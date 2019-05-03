Today’s Headlines
- Signs of Progress at Transbay Transit Center (CBSLocal)
- More HSR Update (EastBayTimes, Curbed)
- More on Water Bikes (KGO)
- Architect of BART Stations Dies (SFChron)
- More on Woman Killed in Divisadero Collision (SFWeekly, Hoodline)
- Lombard Toll Bill Moves Forward (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
- Jackson Square Firehouse Redevelopment Plan (SFChron)
- Nonprofit to Purchase Redstone Labor Temple (SFExaminer)
- South Berkeley YIMBY vs. NIMBY Battle (Berkeleyside)
- Old S.F. Spots Since Replaced (SFChron)
- Historical Property Photos of S.F. (SFChron)
- Letter: VTA to BART Connection at Risk (EastBayTimes)
