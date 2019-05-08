Today’s Headlines
- Root Cause of Muni Meltdown (SFExaminer)
- Coupler Issue on LRVs Bigger than Muni Thought (SFChron)
- Drive vs. Public Transit Commute Times (KGO)
- TNC Strike (SFChron, Curbed)
- Taxis May Capitalize on Uber Strike (SFExaminer)
- Oakland Shifting Funds to Streetlighting (SFChron)
- Sterner Attitude Towards Tech (SFChron)
- S.F.’s High Rise Boom (Curbed)
- City Seeks Rain Garden Guardians (Hoodline)
- Hemlock Tavern Demolished for New Development (Hoodline)
- Commentary: Communities Must Act on Climate Change (SFChron)
- Commentary: IPO Tax Won’t Solve S.F.’s Problems (SFChron)
