Today’s Headlines

  • Root Cause of Muni Meltdown (SFExaminer)
  • Coupler Issue on LRVs Bigger than Muni Thought (SFChron)
  • Drive vs. Public Transit Commute Times (KGO)
  • TNC Strike (SFChronCurbed)
  • Taxis May Capitalize on Uber Strike (SFExaminer)
  • Oakland Shifting Funds to Streetlighting (SFChron)
  • Sterner Attitude Towards Tech (SFChron)
  • S.F.’s High Rise Boom (Curbed)
  • City Seeks Rain Garden Guardians (Hoodline)
  • Hemlock Tavern Demolished for New Development (Hoodline)
  • Commentary: Communities Must Act on Climate Change (SFChron)
  • Commentary: IPO Tax Won’t Solve S.F.’s Problems (SFChron)

  • Seems like Muni is turning a blind eye to a lot of preventive measures that could avoid meltdowns and injuries.

    BART is no better. One of the electronic signs on the Balboa Park inbound platform has been out of service since last August. If little things are ignored you can imagine that bigger issues are as well.

  • Drive vs. Public Transit

    Hardly an exhaustive study. My husband drives from Balboa Park to the Marina for work. 25 minutes door to door…at 6am. 8 or 9am? Much different story as 19th Ave is a sea of cars. Transit takes double or triple that time (or longer) regardless of time of day. One of the main reasons we stayed in SF versus moving to the East Bay is that taking transit for him is out of the question even though I would have a single seat BART ride to downtown. Dealing with the Bay Bridge was never on the table. Marin? Easy drive for him. Sluggish transit ride for me.

    Bay Area has too many transit agencies, none of which provides an adequate solution across the entire area.

  • So, the new LRVs are standard, off-the-assembly line cars yet there are defects with many of the couplers. The manufacturer should be accountable for replacement/repairs and Muni accountable for not doing a better job researching these cars before buying them.

  • david vartanoff

    Ah, yes, the sign which does display “this sign out of order” We can add to the list the water dripping down the wall at Lake Merritt opposite the Richmond/SF platform. I wrote BARTabout that a year or so ago after several years of observing the drip. Noticed it again after a rain.

  • mx

    So if the cause of the Muni Metro meltdown was a failed splice installed three months ago that wasn’t caught in weekly inspections, why did Muni blame “decades of underinvestment?” Looks like we invested in those inspections just fine.

    Sure seems like their communications staff decided to use the service’s worst day to beg for more money despite lack of funds being irrelevant to the problems.

  • Or the bottom of an up escalator at Embarcadero that had a piece of metal sticking up causing me (and others) to trip stepping on the escalator. The supposed escalator guy was standing on the mezzanine chatting with the BART station agent. When I pointed out the issue he said “Oh.” But I give him credit he actually went to inspect it.