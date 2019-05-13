This Week: Data, Green Benefits, Ride of Silence
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Monday/tonight! How Data Can Get Muni Moving. The San Francisco Transit Riders invite Open Transit, a group of volunteers from Code for San Francisco’s Brigade, who will introduce their massive and growing dataset of every Muni vehicle GPS update from the beginning of 2018. They’ll break it down and discuss what it can mean for transit advocates and how we target our policy priorities. Monday/tonight! May 13, SFTR Headquarters, 795 Folsom St 1st Floor, S.F.
- Tuesday Touring San Francisco’s First Green Benefit District. The Dogpatch/NW Potrero Hill Green Benefit District (GBD) was the first Green Benefit District n the city. It was created by a group of neighbors to improve the community’s parks and streetscapes. Join SPUR for a tour of the work and upcoming projects. Tuesday, May 14, 4:30 p.m., details will be sent to registrants in advance of this tour. Email address: publicprograms@spur.org, phone: (415)781-8726.
- Wednesday Bike to Work Day Mop Up. Join Bike East Bay and help with cleanup, data entry, and envelope stuffing after Bike to Work Day. Wednesday, May 15, 2-4, Bike East Bay, 466 Water Street, Jack London Square, Oakland.
- Wednesday Ride of Silence. San Francisco’s annual Ride of Silence is a solemn group ride to honor those who have been injured or killed while biking. This ride has reached a global scale that now takes place in over 20 countries on the third Wednesday in May with thousands of people riding their bikes to remember, support each other, and to collectively heal. Wednesday, May 15, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Starts at the Sports Basement, 1590 Bryant St., S.F.
- Thursday SPUR Summer Party Oakland. Join SPUR for the Bay Area’s largest gathering of urbanists. Thursday, May 16, 5-9 p.m., SPUR Oakland and Latham Square, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
- Saturday Learn to Ride Chinatown. YBike and the SF Bicycle Coalition present a Learn-to-Ride workshop for children plus an opportunity for adults to practice riding a bike. Saturday, May 18, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Joe DiMaggio Playground Clubhouse, 651 Lombard St., S.F.
- Sunday City-Wide Alameda Bike Festival & Rodeo. This festival is a project of Alameda County Safe Routes to Schools, the Alameda Safe Routes to School Task Force in partnership with Alameda Unified School District, the City of Alameda, Alameda Recreation and Parks, Alameda Elks Lodge and the Kiwanis Club of Alameda. Sunday, May 19, 12-3 p.m., Otis Elementery School, 3010 Fillmore St, Alameda.
