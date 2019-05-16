Today’s Headlines
- Fix for Malfunctioning Muni Doors (SFExaminer)
- More on Muni’s Bad Marks (KCBS)
- Bus Lanes Cause Gentrification? (SFExaminer)
- Overview of Transbay Management (ConstructionDive)
- Is Proposed Caltrain Sales Tax Enough? (MassTransit)
- All the Different Ways to Commute (TheBoldItalic)
- Third Street Makeover (PotreroNews)
- Corner of Haight and Ashbury a National Treasure (Curbed)
- Robot Buddha Coming to Hayes Valley (Hoodline)
- Cow Palace for Housing? (SFWeekly)
- Why San Francisco Banned Facial Recognition Tech (Vox)
