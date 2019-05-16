Today’s Headlines

  • Fix for Malfunctioning Muni Doors (SFExaminer)
  • More on Muni’s Bad Marks (KCBS)
  • Bus Lanes Cause Gentrification? (SFExaminer)
  • Overview of Transbay Management (ConstructionDive)
  • Is Proposed Caltrain Sales Tax Enough? (MassTransit)
  • All the Different Ways to Commute (TheBoldItalic)
  • Third Street Makeover (PotreroNews)
  • Corner of Haight and Ashbury a National Treasure (Curbed)
  • Robot Buddha Coming to Hayes Valley (Hoodline)
  • Cow Palace for Housing? (SFWeekly)
  • Why San Francisco Banned Facial Recognition Tech (Vox)

    The arguments against the 16th St bus lanes are increasingly boiling down to “people of a different race than the one we represent ride that bus.” That argument should have no place in our city.