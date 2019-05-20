This Week: Bay Crossings, Geary Rapid, Caltrain Strategy

Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:

  • Tuesday Dreams of Bay Crossings. Join panelists as they discuss the land use and the technical and political decisions that lay ahead to make dreams for more bay crossing (tunnels, bridges and ferries) come true. Tuesday, May 21, 12:30, SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
  • Tuesday Geary Community Advisory Committee. The Geary CAC provides input and advises  SFMTA on the Geary Rapid and street improvement projects. Tuesday, May 21, 6 p.m., Union Square Conference Room, Floor 7, One South Van Ness Avenue, S.F.
  • Wednesday Caltrain Strategy Meeting. Join fellow SF Bicycle Coalition members to regroup on what’s happening with Caltrain’s new electrified fleet and why they are pushing for more bike cars. Wednesday, May 22, 6:30-8 p.m., Local Brewing Co. at 69 Bluxome St. (a block away from 4th & King Station), S.F.
  • Thursday Vision for Megaregional Rail. SPUR and its partners have developed a proposal for a comprehensive rail network across the Northern California megaregion. Built on top of the existing network but enhanced by further investments, this new system could provide service anywhere around the bay in one hour and across the region in 90 minutes, all day long, while providing a framework for more sustainable growth. Hear more about plan, Thursday, May 23, SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
  • Thursday Van Ness BRT Community Advisory Committee. The Van Ness CAC provides input and advises SFMTA on the Van Ness BRT project. Thursday, May 23, 6 p.m., Union Square Conference Room, Floor 7, 1 South Van Ness Avenue, S.F.
  • Saturday Bike Helmet Give Away. There will be a bicycle themed story time and a free bike helmet giveaway afterwards (while supplies last) sponsored by the City of Oakland Bike Share program. Saturday, May 25, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Lakeview Branch, 550 El Embarcadero, Oakland.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

