Today’s Headlines

Editorial Pokes Newsom on High Speed Rail (East Bay Times)

Viral Tweet Demonstrates How Unsafe Drivers Imperil Everyone (Examiner)

Judge Orders Uber to Turn Over Data on Unsafe Driving (SFist)

Open Forum: How to Get Muni Moving (Chronicle)

BART Tries “Show of Force” on Fare Evasion (Chronicle)

Pedestrian Struck at Jones and Eddy in Tenderloin (Examiner)

“We Just Haven’t Kept Pace” with Rise of Homelessness in Contra Costa (East Bay Times)

DJ Khaled on Nipsey Hussle, “He’s Like a Prophet” (SF Gate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA